Audacious Inquiry Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

BALTIMORE, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai) has achieved a significant milestone, marking 15 years in operation.

Since Chris Brandt, Chief Executive Officer, founded Ai in May 2004, the company has grown to be a national healthcare leader, forming strong partnerships, and pioneering interoperability solutions for the federal government, statewide health information exchanges, hospital associations, and health plans across the country.

Reflecting on Ai's success, Mr. Brandt remarked, "For over a decade, we have focused on our mission of making healthcare more connected and transparent. We've been relentless in our pursuit of groundbreaking interoperability solutions, and we've developed technology that solves real-world problems. Our continued commitment to our mission will propel us in the years ahead."

To commemorate the anniversary, the Ai team reflects on 15 significant milestones:

Supported the initial planning and implementation of Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), Maryland's HIE network, and have continued to provide software solutions and ongoing operational support ( July 2009 ); Became one of Maryland's first firms to achieve a B Corporation certification, recognizing Ai for using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems ( December 2010 ); Launched Encounter Notification Service® (ENS®), an event-driven care coordination system that provides real-time updates to participating organizations, helping to reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs ( August 2012 ); Selected by the Office of National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) to provide recommendations on a national approach to patient identification and matching ( February 2014 ); Served the federal government in disseminating the "Shared Nationwide Interoperability Roadmap" ( October 2015 ); Announced ENS® Notifications exceeded 1 million sent each month to coordinate timely and appropriate follow-up care with patients ( June 2016 ); Surpassed 100 employees ( August 2017 ); Received first outside investment from ABS Capital Partners to support Ai's geographic footprint expansion ( January 2018 ); Recognized as the #2 Software Developer in Maryland , according to "The Baltimore Business Journal," ranked by 2017 revenue ( June 2018 ); Admitted to the INC 5000® "Hall of Fame" for appearing on the list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States for eight consecutive years ( August 2018 ); PULSE, the Patient Unified Lookup System for Emergencies™, goes live to support disaster response for the Northern California wildfires ( November 2018 ); Achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification for managing risk, improving security posture and meeting compliance requirements ( November 2018 ); Celebrated third year in a row as a "Top Workplace" ( December 2018 ); Supported the Scientific Technologies Corporation (STC), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in improving awareness and access to online immunization records through the MyIR portal, which led to a fivefold increase over 2018 in new accounts created in Washington ( January 2019 ); Collaborated with the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in improving awareness and access to online immunization records through the MyIR portal, a Scientific Technologies Corporation (STC) product, which led to a fivefold increase in access to immunization records during the Winter 2018/2019 measles outbreak in Washington State ( January 2019 );

Today, over two thousand clinical organizations, health plans, and public health organizations across 10 states subscribe to over 33 million patients, by way of partnerships with HIOs, Hospital Associations, and government agencies. Over 6 million notifications a month are delivered by Ai monthly.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare.® Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, Health Information Organizations, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies across ten US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

