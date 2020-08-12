Audacious Inquiry Marks a Decade as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry, a national leader in care coordination technology and Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame member, today announced inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th consecutive year. The Inc. 5000® is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing businesses, as ranked by three-year revenue growth. Of the Maryland-based Inc. 5000 companies, Audacious Inquiry is the only company to rank on the list for ten consecutive years and one of only a few to have ranked on the list nationally for ten or more years.

"It's an honor to be listed among the fastest growing companies in the US. Ten consecutive years of consistent growth is a testament to the extraordinary capabilities and growing strength of our team. The importance of – and demand for – connected care cannot be understated, either. I remain very grateful to our partners, customers and to all the stakeholders who support our work enabling higher quality healthcare in the many communities where we operate", says Chris Brandt, CEO of Audacious Inquiry.

Audacious Inquiry delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies for the benefit of over 60 million patients across the United States. Most recently, the company has been noted for its support of the COVID-19 crisis with PULSE Enterprise™, a cloud-based solution built for public health and emergency management authorities and other entities that solve critical gaps in patient care during public health emergencies and disasters.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health IT and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, emergency responders, and public health agencies across 13 US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

