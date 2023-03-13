Audacious Media's New Extreme Sports Film Celebrates the Ordinary People That Undertake Ultra-Endurance Challenges - Watch Now for Free

MOAB, Utah, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What compels a person to run 150 miles through the desert at the height of summer? Is it the need for achievement, the competitive instinct, or something more profound—a spiritual need for hardship, catharsis, and from it, healing?

A Long Way From Nowhere highlights ordinary people on an extreme adventure who discover that we often find ourselves not out in the great big yonder.... but from within.

Amongst the disparate cast of characters in this film are a veteran out to reclaim the American flag's meaning, a single father who hides his pain behind a "Macho Man" costume, and two sisters in their fifties seeking a break from the heaviness of everyday life. Each undertakes the 150-mile Desert Rats stage race, each reaches their darkest hour, and each, through the curious alchemy of extreme hardship and desert solitude, emerges with a new understanding of what it is to be human.

A Long Way From Nowhere is brought to you by Filmmakers Paul Scheuring and Chris Ward - who met on the trail at this event in 2018. Paul has over twenty years of professional filmmaking experience working as a writer, producer, and director, with credits such as the FOX smash TV hit Prison Break, which he created, and the Discovery miniseries Klondike. Chris is a middle school science teacher and first-time director who has produced over 325 episodes of his adventure sports podcast Like a Bigfoot.

This is a film full of heart and relatability. The viewer, whether a trail runner or just someone who has experienced the ups and downs of life, will connect meaning from their lives to the lessons the competitors learn along the way.

A Long Way From Nowhere is free for everyone online at "The Audacious Report" channel on Youtube, the home of Robbie Balenger's The Colorado Crush and two other highly produced documentaries about the world's most incredible feats of endurance and the athletes behind them.

Praise for A Long Way From Nowhere:

"Cinematic, motivating, and (at times) heart-wrenching, "A Long Way from Nowhere" is one of the best adventure films I have seen in a long time. Two thumbs up and five big stars!"

- Travis Macy, athlete and author of The Ultra Mindset

Watch The Feature Film: https://youtu.be/V0ddwnZ5CEM

Watch The Trailer: https://youtu.be/t9jPV8-pOLE

Press Kit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/18ZsNJ7y2BvdlJmf_NpD05FlGtKWHaSGxnofgOHsnuKk/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Ward

Director, A Long Way From Nowhere

Phone - 434-710-0583

Email – [email protected]

