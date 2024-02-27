AUDACY AND LIVE365 ANNOUNCE CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

News provided by

Live365

27 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy, the leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, and Live365, the one-stop shop for internet radio stations, have announced a content distribution partnership. As part of the partnership, content from hundreds of Live365 stations spanning multiple genres will now be available on the Audacy platform.

"Live365 empowers creators of all styles, and we're excited to leverage our platform and reach to give broadcasters a home for their content and introduce them to new audiences," said Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President of Digital Audio Content, Audacy. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering listeners premium audio choices and experiences and further enriches our robust content ecosystem."

"Live365 broadcasters create amazing content – one of our primary goals is to honor their programming by helping them acquire as wide a listening audience as possible," said Jason Stoddard, President, Live365. "Connecting them with Audacy's vast network of millions of loyal listeners is another great way to achieve that goal while simultaneously giving Audacy a new source of entertaining, informative content."

With over 24 years of serving the internet radio community, Live365 bundles management tools, analytics, music licensing coverage, listening distribution, and more for a comprehensive streaming experience.

About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads (@AudacyCorp).

About Live365
Originally launched in 1999, Live365 has been innovating the internet radio and broadcasting space since its inception. Relaunched in 2017, Live365, a SoundStack company, is the easiest way to create an online radio station and discover thousands of stations from every style of music and talk. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a voice to reach audiences through easy-to-use audio tools and services, as well as licensing coverage, monetization options, and distribution opportunities. https://live365.com/

Contact:
Scott Klass
CMO, SoundStack
[email protected]
917-359-9298

SOURCE Live365

