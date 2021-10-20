Audacy Announces Acquisition Of WideOrbit Digital Audio Streaming Technology And Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) today announced the acquisition of an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit's digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. This acquisition gives Audacy control of its product roadmap to deliver enhanced consumer-facing streaming features for its 170 million monthly listeners.

"The WideOrbit digital audio tech business perfectly complements our organic investments to make Audacy's digital platform the top choice for listeners, clients and partners," said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy.

Audacy will operate WO Streaming under the name AmperWave. The entire WO Streaming team, led by John Morris, SVP Streaming, has joined Audacy.

WO Streaming, now AmperWave, is a leading cloud-based distribution and monetization platform for live and on-demand audio streams.

