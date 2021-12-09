Audacy Announces Multi-faceted Partnership With Hard Rock International

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy announced a multi-faceted partnership with Hard Rock International (HRI), one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 70 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Shops®, live performance venues and cafes. As part of the deal, Audacy and HRI will partner on live events at a new performance space in New York City, as well as music festivals and Hard Rock Cafe events around the country.

The partnership successfully kicked off last week as Hard Rock became the exclusive partner for Audacy Beach Festival (ABF) in Fort Lauderdale with multiple activations and streamed content. Audacy plans to host several exciting events in spring 2022 at Hard Rock Live at the flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, including the launch of a new concert event, Leading Ladies Live, to celebrate country music's biggest female stars and rising talent in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Audacy and Hard Rock will also partner on existing festivals, including Tortuga Music Festival in conjunction with Live Nation.

In addition, Audacy and Hard Rock Cafe will host a series of annual events at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including hosting multiple private concerts at the Cafe in Nashville, as well as music industry events in both Nashville and New York City. Spring 2022, Hard Rock Hotels will debut a new flagship property on Music Row, just outside of Times Square, featuring a groundbreaking collaboration between the two brands. Within the hotel will be a uniquely integrated Audacy Live state-of-the-art performance studio and entertainment hub.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Hard Rock International," said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy. "The collaboration brings together two organizations that support music, artists and powerful fan experiences. We are excited to dive into the full slate of projects we will bring to life together."

"Hard Rock and Audacy are brands synonymous with world class entertainment and music," said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International and Chief Executive Officer, Seminole Gaming. "This collaboration will translate into a powerful entertainment offering for music fans by two brands who know how to do it best."

The partnership between Audacy and Hard Rock International reflects the company's continuing commitment to live events. Audacy just held its highly attended Audacy Beach Festival in South Florida, featuring performances from Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Weezer, The Lumineers, Glass Animals and more. Earlier this year, Audacy also held star-studded, sold-out events at the iconic Hollywood Bowl and New York City's Pier 17.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

