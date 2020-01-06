AUDEA® Introduces the World's Highest-Quality Smart Speaker That Runs Music and Video Apps Without a Phone

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUDEA®, the world's first voice-controlled, "intelligent speaker" that runs thousands of music and video apps, is being released at CES in Las Vegas on January 7-10, in booth 41964, Sands Hall A-D. AUDEA is a new class of "intelligent speaker" that, unlike simple Wi-Fi streaming smart speakers, incorporates an app processor and display that allows music lovers to run any app, such as Spotify®, Apple Music® and YouTube®, so they can play their music and videos without a phone.

AUDEA TRIO Smart Speaker System

The AUDEA Intelligent Speaker is the only multi-room speaker system that allows easy browsing, playing and access to any music or other app features with or without a phone. "Smart speakers" or "smart displays" only stream music and show cover art. Only AUDEA allows instant browsing of music and videos, creates playlists, adjusts personalized equalizer (EQ) sound quality settings, plus other app features, without a phone.

AUDEA allows users to run any music app with a full app visual interface so they can play any online streaming music or downloaded music from any music store in any music format. Other conventional smart speakers like the Amazon® Echo or multi-room speakers like Sonos® require either the use of voice commands or run their software on a phone or desktop computer. Any type of app can run on AUDEA, including music, video, news, weather, home control, among others.

AUDEA offers the absolute highest-quality audio available in a smart speaker. AUDEA integrates its own 13-band, online equalizer ("EQ"), an HD music player, an HD-quality DAC, a 10-band HD EQ, an advanced DSP digital audio enhancer, and high-fidelity amplified speakers can be added to dramatically enhance the sound quality,

"Music lovers just want to browse and listen to their music without having to use their phone," said Douglas Kihm, CEO, Founder. "AUDEA offers, for the first time, the freedom to instantly browse and play your favorite music with or without a phone. It's not just a Wi-Fi speaker, it's a complete, intelligent, HD-quality, multi-room music player system." Mr. Kihm continued, "People naturally want to visually browse by artist, genre, personal and daily curated playlists or their stored collection of HD music to choose the music they want to listen to. With conventional smart speakers, you can't browse your music using voice commands, so you are forced to use your phone. Smart Displays only show cover art. Smart speakers also don't support HD-quality music, user-personalized EQ audio quality and other music app features."

Since music services such as Spotify®, Apple Music® and Pandora® offer virtually the same music, the primary value of the music service is the music app's Graphic User Interface (GUI) and unique features. Only AUDEA gives users full control of the music app's unique GUI and features without a phone. Only AUDEA plays HD music that users own from their own cloud storage, such as Google Drive® or Dropbox®, so users don't have to pay monthly subscription storage fees. AUDEA is the only universal solution that plays onboard the speaker all SD and HD formats of music, including Apple AAC and ALAC, FLAC, WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis/Opus, WMA, DTS and music from any music store, so users are not locked into one music store or streaming service.

AUDEA is the first to play music over Google Chromecast® (Q2 model only), Apple Airplay®, DLNA and standard Wi-Fi.

AUDEA's "4Play" allows users to play music four ways, including voice commands, via its seven-inch color touch display, using its hand-held remote control and with a phone, Mac or PC. AUDEA supports Google Assistant® and the company's patented VOXXI® voice control via a four-microphone far-field array.

VOXXI®, a soon to be released feature, is a revolutionary patented voice control technology that allows the creation of custom Google Assistant® wake words and voice commands. AUDEA is the first to include a hand-held remote that allows instant, easy control of music playback including play, pause, skip and volume, plus six pre-set buttons that give "one-click" selection of favorite apps. AUDEA's "EasyUp", periodically updates online AUDEA's software with new patented VOXXI® voice commands and other new features.

AUDEA features Android® 9 running on a 1.5 GHz Quad-core A7 processor, a seven-inch color display, 2GB's of RAM and 10GBs or 42GBs (AUDEA Q2) of storage plus an HD 96 kHz/24-bit DAC and a 13-band equalizer (EQ) online music player. AUDEA has an aux input for connecting a TV or phonograph, plus an aux output to connect to a stereo receiver or amplified speakers, including the company's "SoundMate 60". AUDEA's unique two-way Bluetooth transmits and receives music to and from a Bluetooth device. A 48-LED, 360-degree Light Ring provides a visual indication of volume, system status and system notifications. AUDEA's onboard storage and optional rechargeable battery pack plays stored music without Wi-Fi or AC power. AUDEA incorporates dual-class D amplifiers that drive a five-way speaker system, including a four-inch high excursion, neodymium sub-woofer, two two-inch mid-range drivers and two one-inch tweeters. Users can customize AUDEA's selection of installed apps, its Graphic User Interface including its wallpaper and screensaver, it's 48 LED Light Ring and its system sounds to create their own personalized entertainment system.

AUDEA will be available from retailers worldwide and on the AUDEA online store beginning February 2020. The AUDEA Q1 has a retail price of $399 MSRP. The AUDEA Q2 with Google Chromecast® and an additional 32GBs of storage (total 42GBs) has a retail price of $499 MSRP. Chromecast® allows you to play the same music in multiple rooms.

The SoundMate 60 is a 60-Watt, high-quality active speaker with a 4.5-inch high excursion sub-woofer and one-inch silk tweeter that has a retail price of $179 MSRP. The rechargeable AUDEA Battery Pack is an add-on battery pack that runs the AUDEA on average for six hours and is retail priced at $119.

AUDEA® INC.

AUDEA Inc.'s mission is to dramatically simplify and enhance people's entertainment experience with a revolutionary, patented, voice-controlled, intelligent speaker. AUDEA is the world's most advanced and highest-quality smart speaker that runs any app including music, video and email on its integrated color display. AUDEA is the first to include a hand-held remote for instant playback and control of music and videos. Only AUDEA allows browsing and playing of music and videos without a phone. AUDEA is the first smart speaker to offer an integrated 13-band Equalizer (EQ) which allows music lovers the ability to adjust 13 bands of bass, treble and mid-range frequencies to meet their personal preferences. AUDEA can be expanded with volume adjustable, high-fidelity speakers and can enhance TV and phonograph audio via its stereo line input and two-way Bluetooth input/output.

