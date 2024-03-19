Auden Unveils a Comprehensive Satellite Communication Solution at the Satellite 2024

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading provider of antenna and connectivity solutions, Auden Techno Corp, announces its participation in Satellite 2024 (Booth #2642, March 18-22, Washington DC), where the prominent presence of 5G NTN technology is making the Satellite Expo a focal point of the global tech industry. This year's event, in particular, promises to be even more captivating. Auden, a leading designer of high frequency (HF) array communication systems, and Compal, a manufacturer specializing in smart connectivity solutions, have collaborated to develop a seamless solution spanning narrowband to broadband. This integrated offering encompasses geostationary orbit (GEO), low earth orbit (LEO), and terrestrial communications, delivering a diversified product portfolio that offers both performance and price advantages.

Auden has significantly advanced its decades of expertise in array antenna communication system design, introducing groundbreaking enhancements in shared antenna configurations. These advancements effectively mitigate the performance attenuation encountered with stacking array antennas across disparate frequencies. Furthermore, Auden has adeptly addressed the SWaP (Size, Weight & Power) challenge — a paramount issue for LEO products, through the development of an innovative structural design. The design not only maintains manufacturing and cost efficiencies but also accelerates the commercial viability of LEO technology. Auden is also proactively adopting the 3GPP R18 standards, incorporating NTN communication protocols, and facilitating the integration of next-generation base-band modules with satellite operators. Looking forward, the company is committed to utilizing international standard protocols to seamlessly connect satellite and terrestrial communications, extending the Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) to deliver a comprehensive Beyond 5G (B5G) communication solution. Additionally, to optimize the performance of LEO satellite offerings, Auden has collaborated with Anti-Entropy Aerospace Society (AEAS) to develop a cost-effective rocket tracking simulation tool. The tool enables adaptable verification of array antenna tracking accuracy, serving as a foundation for the advancement of Taiwan's independent satellite launch capabilities.

Daniel Chang, Chairman of Auden, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Compal, leveraging the strengths of both parties to introduce a comprehensive satellite communication solution. By seamlessly integrating GEO and LEO as well as terrestrial communications with Compal's robust cloud-based system solutions, we empower users to establish superior and reliable communication systems, whether on land, at sea, or in the sky. The innovative offering caters to a diverse range of needs, including commercial, industrial, and even national security applications."

At the forthcoming Satellite Expo, Compal will showcase its extensive expertise in 5G ORAN and telecommunication networks, with a special focus on leveraging high-orbit satellite technology across various industry verticals. This demonstration will highlight Compal's capabilities in energy infrastructure monitoring, enhancement of public safety mechanisms, designing of weather-resistant communication devices, and amalgamation of terrestrial network solutions and computational technology. Compal plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to provide real-time security in remote and inaccessible facilities, ultimately aiming to safeguard lives.

The collaboration between Auden and Compal builds on their combined extensive experience and deep expertise in communications technology. By pooling their resources and talents, the two companies aim to drive innovation in satellite communications, opening up new horizons for the global communication market.

We invite you to visit us at the exhibition to learn more about this groundbreaking satellite communication solution. We look forward to discussing the future trends of communication technology with you and sharing even more innovative ideas and solutions.

About Auden:

Established in 1981, Auden Group is a leading provider of connectivity solutions based in Taiwan. Continuously striving to advance the connectivity industry worldwide, the company provides comprehensive technical and service support in the wireless communication market, spanning antenna design & manufacturing, system-level integration, wireless product testing, laboratory & security, and green energy. Recently, Auden was recognized on the Forbes "Best Under a Billion 2023" list for its achievements that have moved the connectivity and telecommunications industries forward. For more information, please visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/about-us-en/

About Compal:

Established in 1984, Compal has grown to the worldwide leading computer and smart devices manufacturer. It offers wild solutions and complete portfolio, including 5G O-RAN, 5G small cells, 5G wireless modules as well as 5G smart wearable devices, satellite user terminal equipment and IoT solutions. With a comprehensive product portfolio that covers various domains, Compal is steadily advancing its leadership position in the field of 5G applications. For more information, https://www.compal.com/5g/

SOURCE Auden Techno. Corp