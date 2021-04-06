Audent Global Asset Management and Audent Family Wealth Advisors Announce Launch

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audent Family Wealth Advisors and Audent Global Asset Management, representing more than $2 billion in assets under advisement, have launched to serve an exclusive audience of affluent individuals and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and entertainment professionals. Founders Brian Weiner, Paul Feinstein, and Michael Winn will operate the two companies, a multi-family office advisory firm and an asset management boutique, in parallel under the umbrella of Audent Capital Partners.

"In a lot of ways Audent Capital Partners is more like a wealth management think tank than a typical financial firm," said Brian Weiner, Managing Partner, Outsource CIO-CFO Services of Audent Family Wealth Advisors. "We specialize in simplifying complex family, business, and market dynamics and serve as a fiduciary offering unbiased and results-driven solutions. Both our companies are truly independent, and we are totally agnostic in terms of the type of assets we advise on or where they are custodied."

Audent Family Wealth Advisors

Audent Family Wealth Advisors serves affluent individuals and families, business owners, entrepreneurs and family offices seeking the objective guidance of an experienced team of consultants who provide independent and unbiased advice to address the tax planning and financial management needs of its clients. Audent Family Wealth Advisors offers clients a wide range of experience and expertise, with specialization in two key areas: Family Office Consultancy/Personal CIO-CFO Services, and Business Pre-Event/Income Tax/Estate Planning. Managing Partner Michael Winn leads the firm's estate planning, business succession and pre-event planning practice, which includes tax efficient solutions for monetization events and creative Section 1031 exchange strategies, while Brian Weiner, heads up the family office services program, CIO-CFO platform, and next-generation education program.

"One of the real benefits we bring to our clients is our expertise in pre-event planning and exit strategies for business owners that can help them minimize both capital gains and ordinary income taxes," said Mike Winn, Managing Partner, Business Succession and Planning of Audent Family Wealth Advisors. "Our team members come from various backgrounds and we collaborate to pool our expertise, so we can customize thoughtful plans and strategies."

With more than 20 years of experience working with established, successful family offices, Audent's principals are well-positioned to offer counsel on implementing best practices or even forming a brand-new family office. In addition to the two founders, Audent Family Wealth Advisors also includes Marc Pierguidi, Vice President CIO/CFO Services, who has more than two decades of accounting and financial services experience working with high-net-worth clients.

Audent Global Asset Management

Audent Global Asset Management is a full-service investment boutique providing global investment solutions covering equities, fixed income, alternatives, VC, and derivatives in actively managed and tax efficient portfolios that align with clients' individual goals.

"Audent is truly a unique asset management firm that believes in outside the box thinking when solving client objectives and brings unique solutions when the markets are evolving. It's a change in the way you look at markets and solving the problem through a bigger toolbox," said Paul Feinstein, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Audent Global Asset Management. "We find that our specialized discovery process allows us to better understand and know our clients in order to help them articulate their needs. It's only by understanding our clients' values and priorities that we can apply our experience and technical skills on their behalf."

Audent Global Asset Management has become known for its hands-on, active management of client portfolios, finding more creative ways of owning securities and their ability to identify companies disconnected in share price from their fundamentals, and through the use of options strategies, tapping into the potential for explosive upside returns. The firm likes to be more selective of its entry points and doesn't mind getting paid to wait. The equity and option strategies that Audent deploys for clients are unique and innovative with a focus on income and cash flow. Working alongside Paul Feinstein in this enterprise is Gregg Kaplan, Vice President, Derivatives Portfolio Specialist, who brings more than two decades of experience in the areas of derivative and equity trading, execution, and risk management to his role at Audent.

The Audent Capital Partners companies are committed to ensuring that clients' overall needs are served reliably, creatively, and discreetly so that they may take command of their own financial future.

About Audent Capital Partners

Audent Capital Partners (www.audentcap.com) is a Los Angeles based, multi-family office advisory firm and asset management boutique, serving affluent individuals and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and family offices. The firm consists of two distinct but parallel companies: Audent Family Wealth Advisors and Audent Global Asset Management. Audent Capital Partners was founded by industry veterans Brian Weiner, Paul Feinstein, and Michael Winn each of whom brings decades of experience and a unique set of skills to the partnership and aims to deliver advice and solutions that are innovative, completely customized, and actively managed.

