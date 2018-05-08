Audentes Therapeutics Announces the Promotion of Natalie Holles to President and Chief Operating Officer

"Natalie is a decisive and results-oriented leader who has inspired colleagues across Audentes through a period of rapid growth and the achievement of important corporate milestones," stated Matthew R. Patterson, Chief Executive Officer. "Today's announcement reflects an evolution in our leadership structure which enables us to continue to scale our organization effectively, achieve our ambitious goals and execute on our mission to bring innovative gene therapy products to patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases."

Ms. Holles joined Audentes in 2015, bringing 15 years of corporate development, strategic planning, and commercial experience gained in a range of therapeutic areas and with a focus on rare diseases. Prior to joining Audentes, Ms. Holles served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc. from 2013 through its acquisition by Horizon Pharma, plc in May 2015. From 2010 to 2013, Ms. Holles provided executive-level strategy and business development advisory services to a number of privately-held biopharmaceutical companies. Earlier in her career, Ms. Holles served as Vice President, Business Development at KAI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Amgen in 2012) and previously held corporate development and commercial roles at InterMune, Inc. (acquired by Roche in 2014) and Genentech, Inc. Ms. Holles holds an M.A. in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Predoctoral Fellow, and an A.B. in Human Biology from Stanford University.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We are currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our lead product candidates AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) and AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. We have two additional product candidates in development, including AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.

