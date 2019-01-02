Audentes Therapeutics Appoints Eric B. Mosbrooker as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases, today announced that it has appointed Eric B. Mosbrooker as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Mosbrooker is responsible for leading the development and execution of the global commercial strategy for the company's growing portfolio of gene therapy product candidates, and for building the commercial organization, including patient services, sales, marketing, and market access teams.

"Eric is an established leader with a demonstrated track-record of building global commercial organizations and successfully launching rare disease products," stated Matthew R. Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome Eric to the Audentes team and look forward to benefitting from his substantial experience and expertise as we build the commercial capabilities needed to execute on our vision to be a global leader in AAV-based genetic medicines for rare diseases."

Mr. Mosbrooker has held numerous leadership roles throughout his more than 15 years in the healthcare industry, with the majority of his tenure focused on launching and commercializing treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Mr. Mosbrooker joins Audentes from Origin Biosciences, a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma and a biotechnology company focused on developing a treatment for molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) type A, a rare pediatric metabolic disorder, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Origin Biosciences, Mr. Mosbrooker led the orphan business at Horizon Pharma after its acquisition of Raptor Pharmaceuticals. At Raptor, he was the Senior Vice President of Americas & Asia Pacific, where he led the U.S. launch of PROCYSBI®, a drug for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis. Previously, Mr. Mosbrooker served as the lead for commercial operations and market access for STRENSIQ® at Alexion and Enobia Pharma, Inc. He also served in various commercial operational capacities at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chiron Corporation (now Novartis), and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Mosbrooker earned his B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

"This is an exciting time to join Audentes," stated Mr. Mosbrooker. "I look forward to building and leading a top-tier commercial organization that can deliver innovative therapies with the potential to provide transformative benefit to patients."

In connection with Mr. Mosbrooker's appointment, effective January 3, 2018, the company's compensation committee granted him 87,750 stock options and 31,500 restricted stock units as an inducement to employment pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The exercise price of the inducement stock option will be the closing price of the company's common stock on the grant date. Each equity award will vest with respect to 25% of the award on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining portion of the equity award vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Mosbrooker's continued service.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We are currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our lead product candidates, AT132 for the treatment of X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), and AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. We have two additional product candidates in development, AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing and nature of clinical development activities, the timing of regulatory submissions or approvals, and the expected safety and efficacy profile of the company's product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, establish and scale-up manufacturing processes that comply with regulatory requirements, protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

