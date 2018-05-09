Audentes Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

"During the first quarter of 2018 we continued to make excellent progress across our product portfolio," stated Matthew R. Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Audentes. "In particular, we are excited by the positive preliminary results we have observed in our XLMTM program and we look forward to reporting additional interim data from the first dose cohort of ASPIRO patients at the upcoming ASGCT annual meeting. We are also pleased by the preliminary data from the first patient treated in our Crigler-Najjar program, which demonstrated an encouraging early safety profile and initial proof-of-concept for efficacy. We look forward to treating our next patient at a higher dose in the coming weeks."

Mr. Patterson continued, "Finally, we are excited by the growing momentum behind our product candidate AT982, which we believe offers a best-in-class approach for the treatment of Pompe disease. Based on recent discussions with regulatory authorities, we have expanded our clinical vision and plan to conduct two separate Phase 1/2 clinical studies for the infantile and late onset Pompe disease patient populations in parallel. As such, we have expanded the scope of our IND-enabling preclinical program, and now plan to include both studies in the initial IND filing targeted for the fourth quarter of 2018, which will support the initiation of the studies in the first half of 2019."

Recent Achievements & Upcoming Key Events

AT132 for XLMTM:

Completed dosing of three additional patients (cohort 1 expansion) in the 1x10 14 vg/kg cohort of ASPIRO, bringing the total number of patients enrolled to date to seven (six AT132-treated and one delayed-treatment control). No significant treatment-related safety signals have been identified to date in cohort 1 expansion patients.



Plan to report additional interim data during an oral presentation at ASGCT on May 16 , 2018. Presentation to include up to 24-week data for the first four subjects enrolled and up to 4-week data in the cohort 1 expansion patients.



Plan to report six-month biopsy data from the first three patients dosed and announce plans with regard to dose escalation in the third quarter of 2018

AT342 for Crigler-Najjar Syndrome:

Initial proof of concept established based on 12-week data from first patient enrolled in VALENS study, a 12-year-old male, at a dose of 1.5x10 12 vg/kg



AT342 has been well-tolerated with no significant treatment-related safety signals to date



Treatment resulted in a rapid decline in total bilirubin levels from approximately 11 mg/dL at baseline to 4 mg/dL at week 2 post-dosing, with a gradual return to baseline by week 12. A similar efficacy result was observed with low doses of AT342 in a dose ranging study in the mouse model of Crigler Najjar , while higher doses demonstrated durable bilirubin reduction.



Plan to dose escalate to the 6 x10 12 vg/kg and enroll the next patient in VALENS in the coming weeks



Plan to report interim 12-week data in the first patient dosed in VALENS at the 51 st Annual Congress of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) on May 10, 2018 and at ASGCT on May 17, 2018



Plan to report the next interim data update from VALENS in the second half of 2018

AT982 for Pompe Disease:

Announced selection of the clinical development candidate, AT982, a novel AAV8 vector designed to express GAA in tissues relevant to Pompe disease, including skeletal muscle, the heart and the nervous system, and in the liver to reduce immunogenicity, thereby addressing the key limitations of existing enzyme replacement therapy for Pompe disease



Plan to present additional data from AT982 in a Pompe mouse model at ASGCT on May 16, 2018



Plan to expand the preclinical program to support the filing of an IND to study AT982 in both infantile and late onset Pompe disease patients



Plan to file the IND in the fourth quarter of 2018 and initiate both Phase 1/2 clinical studies in the first half of 2019

AT307 for CASQ2-CPVT:

IND has been submitted. FDA has completed its initial review and provided a short list of questions to be addressed prior to the IND becoming active. We expect to submit responses in the coming weeks.



Received Fast Track designation from the FDA



Continuing patient identification activities to better characterize CASQ2-CPVT prevalence. Results from these efforts will inform clinical plans as they relate to the timing of a potential Phase 1/2 study.

Key Corporate Milestones:

In January 2018 , Audentes strengthened its balance sheet with the completion of a follow-on financing, issuing 6,612,500 shares of common stock at an offering price of $35.00 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $217.2 million after the deduction of underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses



Announced the promotion of Natalie Holles to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Ms. Holles will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, including research, development, manufacturing, program management and corporate development.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash Position: At March 31, 2018 , Audentes had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $326.1 million . Current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments are planned to fund operations into the second half of 2020.

Research and Development Expenses : Research and development expenses were $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $14.6 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $5.3 million . The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in development costs related to our AT982 program, increased headcount and related facility costs, increased internal manufacturing costs and higher stock compensation expense, and is partially offset by a decrease in the estimated fair value of the contingent liability associated with the 2015 acquisition of Cardiogen Sciences, resulting in a $2.3 million reduction in research and development expense during the first quarter of 2018. Research and Development expenses included $2.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $2.9 million . The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to increased headcount and related facility costs, increased professional service fees, higher stock compensation expense and higher costs driven by continued public company regulatory compliance initiatives. General and administrative expense includes $1.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net Loss: Net loss was $25.6 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Conference Call

At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Audentes management will host a conference call and a simultaneous webcast to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results and provide a corporate update. To access a live webcast of the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors + Media section of the Audentes website at www.audentestx.com. Alternatively, please call 1-833-659-8620 (U.S.) or 1-409-767-9247 (international) and dial the conference ID 9789828 to access the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days.

Selected Financial Information

Operating Results: (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited







Operating expenses:





Research and development $ 19,891

$ 14,587 General and administrative 6,519

3,658 Total operating expenses 26,410

18,245 Loss from operations (26,410)

(18,245) Interest income, net 859

147 Other expense, net (20)

(17) Net loss $ (25,571)

$ (18,115)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.74)

$ (0.83) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 34,582,071

21,755,134

Selected Balance Sheet Information: (amounts in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited



















Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 326,128

$ 133,605 Total assets $ 373,089

$ 178,662 Total liabilities $ 20,647

$ 22,064 Total stockholders' equity $ 352,442

$ 156,598

