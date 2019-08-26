Audentes Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Matthew R. Patterson, Chariman and Chief Executive Officer

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 - Thursday, September 5, 2019

Boston, Massachusetts

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Natalie Holles, President and Chief Operating Officer

Format: Fireside Chat

Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:05 am ET

New York, New York

To access the live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors + Media section of the Audentes website. Following the conference, a replay of the live webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days.

