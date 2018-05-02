Audentes Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET, after the market closes. To access a live webcast of the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor + Media section of the Audentes website at www.audentestx.com. Alternatively, please call 1-833-659-8620 (U.S.) or 1-409-767-9247 (international) and dial the conference ID 9789828 to access the call.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We are currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our lead product candidates AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), and AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. We have two additional product candidates in development, including AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

