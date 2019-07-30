Audentes Therapeutics to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, will host a conference call and webcast to report its second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The conference call will be held at 4:30 pm ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor + Media section of the Audentes website at www.audentestx.com. Alternatively, please call (833) 659-8620 (U.S.) or (409) 767-9247 (international) and dial the conference ID# 4244738 to access the call.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases. We are leveraging our AAV gene therapy technology platform and proprietary manufacturing expertise to develop programs across three modalities: gene replacement, vectorized exon skipping, and vectorized RNA knockdown. Our product candidates are showing promising therapeutic profiles in clinical and preclinical studies across a range of neuromuscular diseases. Audentes is a focused, experienced and passionate team driven by the goal of improving the lives of patients.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.

Audentes Contacts:

Investor Contact :

Andrew Chang

415.818.1033

achang@audentestx.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Spencer

415.957.2020

sspencer@audentestx.com

SOURCE Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

