Audeo Ventures' Fund II Reaches $65 Million

The early-stage venture capital firm surpassed expectations for its Fund II

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audeo Ventures, a top-performing venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments, today announced that it exceeded its $50 million Fund II target and has achieved $65 million, on track to close at the end of this month. The close follows a $17.5 million raise for Fund I.

Co-founders and Managing Partners Pavel Tinkov and Greg Laurent Josi began investing in private companies in 2020 after getting their start in public markets and hedge funds. Founded in 2021, Audeo Ventures focuses on underrepresented markets in the U.S. and LATAM. Tinkov and Josi began Fund I by writing $500,000 to $1 million checks and prioritizing companies with strong fundamentals rather than chasing trend-driven sectors. The firm has already completed two notable exits: X1, acquired by Robinhood, and Caramel, acquired by eBay.

"When Pavel and I started Audeo, we had a different approach to early-stage investing – our goal was to invest in foundational industries and improve them with modern technology. With two successful exits thus far, we are eternally grateful for the trust our limited partners continue to place in us," said Josi. "Our Fund II close is not only a testament to our investment strategy, but also a reflection of the talented founders and teams we've been able to support. We are committed to identifying opportunities in overlooked markets and helping these companies scale successfully."

Audeo's diverse, global LP base spans single and multi-family offices and sovereign entities. For Fund II, Tinkov and Josi are shifting focus to more concentrated investments with second fund checks between $2 million and $5 million.

"Surpassing our initial $50 million target for Fund II while more than tripling the size of our first fund reflects strong support from our LPs and conviction in our strategy," said Tinkov. "We believe the next wave of growth will come from reinvigorating foundational industries with modern technology, and we'll continue to take concentrated positions in companies that are building real solutions in these sectors."

Audeo's portfolio includes fintech and consumer finance companies such as Plata, Rosaly, and Jackpot.com. The firm expects to deploy over 70 percent of Fund II in the U.S., with Latin America being its secondary focus. For more information, please visit https://www.audeo.ventures/.

