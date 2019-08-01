Audi A3 e-tron Hitch is a Perfect Addition to Stealth Hitches Electric Line of Hidden Hitches

SUGAR HILL, Ga, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Hitches, LLC (Stealth) announces the release of its all-electric line of hitches; starting with the Audi A3 e-tron rack receiver and tow hitch. Stealth's custom-made tow bar for the e-tron is currently the only hidden hitch option for the vehicle. The hitch is mounted behind the bumper with no welding or visual alterations. All components are easily attached and detached from underneath the bumper for an invisible design.

The custom-made Audi hitch will maintain the e-tron's aesthetic beauty as well as provide

Stealth Hitches Audi A3 e-tron hitch. Well-designed, secure and easy to operate, Stealth's Audi A3 e-tron hidden hitch is equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that - eliminates the need for tools, - attaches and detaches in seconds, - provides a rust-free application, and - is completely hidden when not in use. Stealth Hitches are easily one of the best hitches you could have. From the bolted hitch beam (tow bar); to the latching mechanism; to the wiring harness; to the ball mount and rack receivers, Stealth Hitches are built solid and custom to each vehicle style.

options for towing, hauling bike racks, and more. Stealth Hitches comply with the highest safety standards and are constructed with superior materials for lifetime use.

"Stealth's hidden hitch gives Audi owners the best choice when choosing a hitch for their vehicle," said Stealth Hitches CEO Steve Nance. "They now have a hidden hitch with a rack receiver and tow hitch option for their Audi A3 e-tron that will allow them to tow safely and easily."

Well-designed, secure and easy to operate, Stealth's line of all-electric hidden hitches are equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that

eliminates the need for tools,

attaches and detaches in seconds,

provides a rust-free application, and

is completely hidden when not in use.

Visible bars, receivers, and bumper cutouts are not required; and ground clearance is not sacrificed.

"Safety was among the key considerations in the development of the Stealth Hitch," CEO Steve Nance said. "Our hitch complies with the highest global test standards and is designed to protect the vehicle manufacturer's crumple zones."

With all components made in the USA, Stealth Hitches offer exceptional quality control and superior materials to assure safe and long-term use. A lifetime warranty is offered for a worry-free experience. Installing the hitch does not void vehicle factory warranties.

In addition to the Audi A3 e-tron, Stealth carries hitches for the Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt.

Stealth Hitches are currently available for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Additional information, including the latest launches, can be found online at www.stealthhitches.com.

About Stealth Hitches

Stealth Hitches, LLC® is a hitch manufacturing facility located in Sugar Hill, Ga. The company has developed a concealed vehicle hitch that customers love showing off and feel comfortable using. The Hitch Made to be Hidden™ is manufactured with high-grade materials such as stainless steel to ensure safe and flawless operation. All products are 100 percent made in the USA. For additional information, visit www.stealthhitches.com or call 1-833-MYHITCH.

Media Contact:

Jenifer Kitchen

615-439-5623

218934@email4pr.com

SOURCE Stealth Hitches

Related Links

http://www.stealthhitches.com

