Audi First Carmaker to Join SEMI; Membership to Advance Automotive Electronics

MILPITAS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, announced today that AUDI AG, a leading German manufacturer of luxury vehicles, has become the first automotive OEM to join SEMI. SEMI membership will give Audi access to SEMI core competencies in developing international standards and harmonizing technology roadmaps and enable the automaker to leverage the global SEMI platform to promote industry alignment across supply-chain segments.

Audi is a founding member of the SEMI Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC). Anchoring the SEMI Smart Transportation vertical market platform, GAAC members address automotive technology issues such as device and system reliability and connectivity, promote industry standards, and align roadmaps of carmakers with adjacent industries to accelerate time to market. GAAC has chapters in Europe, the U.S., Japan and Taiwan.

"We are excited to welcome Audi to the SEMI family," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Now we can support advances in automotive electronics innovation from sand to systems through stronger collaborations with our semiconductor equipment and materials members and SEMI Strategic Association Partners including the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance and MEMS & Sensors Industry Group."

"With rapid advances in automotive electronics technology, semiconductors now play a critical role in innovation and product differentiation," said Dr. Klaus Buettner, executive vice president Development Electrics/Electronics, CarIT, AUDI AG. "In order to fulfill the promise of sustainable, connected-to-everything, highly automated mobility up to autonomous driving, we need to also align automotive requirements across the entire semiconductor value chain. With its global platform, SEMI is the right association to bring together supply chain stakeholders for the close collaboration critical to driving technology innovation."

Under its leadership as a founding member of the GAAC, Audi has been instrumental in establishing priorities for the Europe chapter and helped grow the chapter to 17 companies representing the entire automotive electronics ecosystem including OEMs, device manufacturers, foundries, design companies and equipment and materials suppliers. Founding members of the GAAC Europe chapter include Audi, Volkswagen, Bosch, Cadence, imec, GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Synopsys.

Audi, a member of the Volkswagen Group, is headquartered in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany.

Smart Transportation is one of five SEMI vertical market platforms designed to bring together players in critical industry segments to advance innovation and help drive segment growth.

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit before special items of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

