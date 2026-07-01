Audi launches "The Driven" campaign as soccer takes center stage in the U.S.

Campaign builds on Audi's longstanding commitment to soccer in the U.S.





Cinematic TV spot features MLS star Diego Luna





Launches in support of Summer of Audi Sales Event

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America today debuted a national campaign spot, "The Driven", starring Real Salt Lake midfielder, Diego Luna. Launching as part of the Summer of Audi Sales Event, the spot celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by elite athletes and Audi, as soccer reaches new heights in the United States.

Audi "The Driven" Game recognizes game. The Summer of Audi Sales Event is here. Speed Speed Audi's "The Driven" campaign fronted by MLS Star Diego Luna in Audi SQ5.

As soccer continues to grow in cultural influence across the U.S., Audi builds on more than a decade of partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), championing the athletes and moments driving the sport forward. The campaign is rooted in a belief shared by the brand and athletes alike: progress is never finished.

Conceived and directed by New York-based agency Ogilvy, the spot follows Luna as he strikes goal after goal, refining his precision and form. Midway through, the repetition freezes, each ball forming Audi's iconic four rings before an Audi SQ5 bursts through the net, a visual expression of performance realized.

"Being an athlete builds in you this innate refusal to stay stagnant, always pushing toward your next personal best, and Audi's campaign really speaks to that," said Diego Luna. "It was incredible to work with a brand that's just as obsessed with raising its own bar."

Luna represents a new generation of players who are helping shape the future of soccer in America. Since joining MLS, he has emerged as one of the league's brightest young stars, earning MLS All-Star honors in 2024 and 2025, being named 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, and receiving the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award for his mental health advocacy efforts.

Audi has a longstanding commitment to soccer globally and has partnered with MLS in the U.S. since 2015. As the league's Official Automotive Partner, Audi plays a central role in its most competitive moments, serving as title sponsor of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and presenting sponsor of the MLS Golden Boot, MLS Cup MVP, and MLS Cup, while also supporting the season as presenting sponsor of the Team of the Matchday digital series and an official partner of the MLS All-Star Game.

Launching in tandem with the campaign, the Summer of Audi sales event runs from July 1 through August 31 and offers customers special incentives on select new vehicle purchases and leases. The annual event invites drivers to visit their local Audi dealer and discover the performance, design and advanced technologies featured across the Audi model lineup.

"The Driven" will launch across television, digital and social platforms beginning July 1. See the full version of the spot here.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi, we're passionate about performance, precision, design, and innovation to push the limits of mobility further. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Audi of America manages the distribution and marketing for Audi's U.S. model lineup, which includes premium SUVs and sedans, from combustion engine to e-tron (BEV) to high-performance Audi Sport models that reflect our heritage of award-winning engineering, design excellence, and motorsport leadership. Audi vehicles are sold at more than 300 independent U.S. dealers. Our U.S. operations also include after sales & services, customer service, enhancing customer satisfaction, R&D, and advancing product quality. Audi will drive excitement and passion through its products and brand experiences as it continues its largest product launch cadence in brand history. Learn more about Audi of America at audiusa.com and media.audiusa.com.

Audi of America Communications

Laura Walton

Tel.: +1 (703) 473-7304

E-mail: [email protected]

www.media.audiusa.com

SOURCE Audi of America