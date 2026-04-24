Cinematic spot introduces the all-new 2026 Audi Q3; the SUV with class-above premium content, giving drivers more reasons to say "yes"





Brought to life by Academy Award Winner Morgan Freeman and Golden Globe Nominee Chase Infiniti





On sale now, the Audi Q3 delivers best-in-class 0-60 acceleration and upper-luxury levels of tech and refinement

RESTON, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America today debuted a national creative campaign celebrating the launch of the all-new 2026 Audi Q3. Titled "A Life of Yes," the spot features Academy Award Winner, Morgan Freeman, alongside Golden Globe Nominee, Chase Infiniti, driving the all-new Audi Q3, with greater presence, performance and class-above premium content than the previous generation, giving drivers more reasons to say "yes."

Audi taps Morgan Freeman and Chase Infiniti to launch the all-new Audi Q3 in “A Life of Yes” campaign. A Life of Yes: The All-New Audi Q3 Speed Speed

On sale now, the 2026 Audi Q3 has ranked among the brand's best-selling models for more than a decade. The third generation Q3 arrives with expanded standard equipment, a higher-output powertrain that delivers best-in-class 0-60 acceleration, and confident driving dynamics compared to the previous generation. Enhanced infotainment and driver assistance systems, paired with a more expressive exterior and a spacious, refined interior, elevate the Q3's everyday usability and overall driving experience.

"As one of Audi's most compelling SUV models, the Q3 is a powerful entry point to our brand, and the latest generation is the best yet," said Whaewon Choi, Senior Director, Brand Strategy, Communications & Experience, Audi of America. "'A Life of Yes' showcases the spirit of the Q3 and captures the sense of possibility the vehicle is designed to deliver. With elevated performance, technology, and design throughout, it gives customers more reasons to say yes."

Conceived by New York-based ad agency, Ogilvy, and directed by Tilt Productions, the spot follows Chase Infiniti as she sets out an open-ended journey, uncertain where the road will lead. Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the story unfolds across a series of striking landscapes, capturing the moment Infiniti's perspective shifts, and with it, a sense of possibility. Midway through the drive, Freeman is revealed as her passenger, adding a note of humor that underscores the central message: the all-new Audi Q3 is made for a life of yes.

"It was truly a joy to help bring to life 'A Life of Yes' and to highlight the Q3 Audi," said Infiniti. "It's about embracing change, trusting your instincts, and staying open to possibility. Bringing this project to life alongside someone as iconic as Morgan Freeman was a dream."

"I believe the best stories are found on our journeys—in the moments that shape us and reveal the truth of who we are," said Freeman. "'A Life of Yes' captures that beautifully. I'm proud to share it with Chase Infiniti and Audi, celebrating the road we travel and what can happen when we choose to say yes."

"Our creative challenge was to bring 'A Life of Yes' to life in a way that felt both cinematic and relatable, with the Audi Q3 as the hero," said Wes Phelan, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy. "With Morgan Freeman's iconic voice guiding the story, and Chase Infiniti embodying its spirit, the spot captures how the Audi Q3 inspires a sense of possibility and encourages drivers to embrace what comes next."

The "A Life of Yes" campaign will launch across television, digital and social platforms beginning April 24. See the full version of the spot here.

Audi of America Communications

Amanda Koons

Brand Communications

Tel.: +1-571-524-8586

E-mail: a[email protected]

Audi of America Communications

Laura Walton

Brand Communications

Tel.: +1-703-826-7537

E-mail: l[email protected]

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi, we're passionate about performance, precision, design, and innovation to push the limits of mobility further. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Audi of America manages the distribution and marketing for Audi's U.S. model lineup, which includes premium SUVs and sedans, from combustion engine to e-tron (BEV) to high-performance Audi Sport models that reflect our heritage of award-winning engineering, design excellence, and motorsport leadership. Audi vehicles are sold at more than 300 independent U.S. dealers. Our U.S. operations also include after sales & services, customer service, enhancing customer satisfaction, R&D, and advancing product quality. Audi will drive excitement and passion through its products and brand experiences as it continues its largest product launch cadence in brand history. Learn more about Audi of America at audiusa.com and media.audiusa.com.

Best-in-class horsepower and 0–60 mph acceleration for the all-new 2026 Audi Q3. Competitive class defined as 2026 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC, 2026 Volvo XC40 B5 AWD, 2025 Lexus UX 300h, and 2025 Acura ADX. Claim based on manufacturer's data available at time of publication. Actual results may vary depending on road conditions, vehicle load, and other factors. Always obey all speed limits and traffic laws.

SOURCE Audi of America