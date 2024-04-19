Audi Napa Valley Drives More German Automotive Excellence into Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi Napa Valley is the newest addition to the Fairfield Auto Mall. It will open on May 1st, 2024 in temporary quarters at Volkswagen of Fairfield until its new, permanent facility opens next spring at 2775 Auto Mall Parkway.

This is Fairfield Automotive Partners' third California dealership. The joint venture is between the Denver-based, family-owned Schomp Automotive Group and Third Set Partners, a family-owned African-American business. Fairfield Automotive Partners also owns and operates BMW of Fairfield and Volkswagen of Fairfield.

Audi Napa Valley will operate under the Schomp Automotive Group's successful One Price. One Person. One Hour®. sales philosophy, and will embrace Third Set's promise to provide dealership guests with "A Better Way" to experience automotive sales and service.

"Schomp and Third Set are working together on this new venture – Audi Napa Valley – committed to the same values of integrity, service, teamwork, and excellence that have made our other Fairfield dealerships successful," said Aaron Wallace, CEO and dealer principal for the Schomp Automotive Group. "One Price. One Person. One Hour. is the most effective and efficient way to respect our customers' time and earn their trust."

Audi Napa Valley's promise of "A Better Way" was developed by Third Set's CEO, Hal Logan. "It means that Audi Napa Valley will provide a healthy work-life balance, superior career training, and advancement opportunities for employees as well as community involvement and philanthropy," Logan said.

Audi Napa Valley's General Manager is Charlie Zink, a veteran Audi Manager and former baseball player with the Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Boston Red Sox. Charlie has been in the automotive industry since 2010 and with the Audi brand since 2020. We are excited to see what our future holds at Fairfield Automotive with such expertise on our team.

Logan's career has included success in print and electronic media. He founded a consulting practice that developed into AutoTrader.com, an automotive marketplace and information business. He also helmed AutoTrader's Buy Book Technologies, a vehicle valuation software company.

The Schomp Automotive Group owns eight dealerships in the Denver metro area and Mercedes-Benz of Farmington in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah. It is a partner in Porsche Salt Lake City in Utah as well. The group also includes A2Z Sync, an automotive software company. Aaron Wallace is the fourth generation to head the family's business, founded by his great-grandfather in 1912.

SOURCE Audi Napa Valley