Audi Q4 e-tron is 2022 Green Car of the Year; Green Car Awards Winners Include Lucid, Tesla, Hyundai, BrightDrop, and Chevrolet

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero-emission Audi Q4 e-tron has risen to the top amid a stellar field of all-electric finalists to earn the coveted honor as Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car of the Year®. It's joined by an exceptional field of winners in five additional Green Car Awards™ categories including the Lucid Air, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Hyundai IONIQ 5, BrightDrop EV600, and Tesla Model S Plaid. All electric vehicles, the environmental achievement these models champion has never been more important than now, as the world's attention is focused on climate change at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The most highly-regarded environmental awards in the auto industry, Green Car Journal's annual Green Car Awards have been honoring the most important environmentally positive new vehicles since their launch in 2005. The all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron is 2022 Green Car of the Year.

"This is a well-earned win for Audi and its exceptional Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Audi has shown a significant commitment to electrification with a growing number of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models. The all-new Q4 e-tron is especially important because it offers drivers a premium electric crossover SUV producing no emissions, at an approachable price."

Selecting the Green Car of the Year winner is a distinguished jury that includes leaders of the nation's energy efficiency and environmental organizations, along with celebrity auto expert Jay Leno and Green Car Journal staff. This invited jury includes Paula Glover, president of the Alliance to Save Energy; Mindy Lubber, president of CERES; Joseph K. Lyou, president and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air; Matt Petersen, president and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and advisory board chair of Climate Mayors; and Dr. Alan Lloyd, president emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and senior research fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin.

Since the first Green Car of the Year® was announced in 2005, the Green Car Awards have expanded to recognize an increasing array of 'greener' vehicles in categories important to consumers. Winners of these important 2022 Green Car Awards are:

Lucid Air – 2022 Luxury Green Car of the Year

An exceptional new entry from an all-new automaker, the Lucid Air is luxurious and fast, offering an industry-leading 520 mile electric range.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV - 2022 Urban Green Car of the Year

Featuring a compact footprint and welcome functionality, the electric Bolt EUV crossover offers city-friendly maneuverability and a 247 mile range.

BrightDrop EV600 – 2022 Commercial Green Car of the Year

A new business from GM, BrightDrop offers its all-new EV600 electric delivery van for diverse zero-emission delivery needs.

Tesla Model S Plaid – 2022 Performance Green Car of the Year

With 1,020 horsepower at the ready, Tesla's Model S Plaid delivers 1.9 second 0-60 mph acceleration and a top speed of 167 mph.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 – 2022 Green SUV of the Year

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 crossover SUV features a handsome design, spacious interior, and a targeted electric range of up to 300 miles.

Two additional awards, 2022 Green Truck of the Year™ and 2022 Family Green Car of the Year™, will be announced at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show on November 12.

About Green Car Journal

Since its launch in 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal, and its companion website GreenCarJournal.com, have focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment. As part of its mission, the magazine strives to educate consumers on better and more environmentally sustainable vehicle choices that have a more positive impact on our lives and the world around us.

CONTACT:

Ron Cogan

[email protected]

(805) 541-9173

SOURCE Green Car Journal