Audi renews multi-year deal as Major League Soccer's Official Automotive Partner

Audi and MLS extend partnership, celebrating 10 years of collaboration

Brand to remain Title Sponsor of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Presenting Sponsor of key player honors

Audi to launch Apple TV-exclusive ad during Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

RESTON, Va. and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership, marking the next chapter in a decade-long collaboration. United by a shared passion for performance, the agreement strengthens Audi's role as the League's Official Automotive Partner and deepens the brand's presence in MLS's most competitive moments, from postseason matches to marquee player honors.

Audi is debuting a 30-second spot titled “The Assist” during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches on October 22. Featuring the RS e-tron GT performance, Audi’s most powerful and quickest accelerating production vehicle, as a star player among top League talent. “The Assist” will air exclusively on Apple TV through the MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 6. An official partner of MLS for over 10 years, through this multi-year renewal Audi will continue as Major League Soccer’s Official Automotive Partner, Title Sponsor of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Golden Boot, MLS Cup MVP, and MLS Cup.

Under the agreement, Audi will continue as Major League Soccer's Official Automotive Partner, Title Sponsor of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Golden Boot, MLS Cup MVP, and MLS Cup. Audi's support will also extend as the presenting sponsor of the Team of the Matchday digital series and as an official partner of the MLS All-Star Game, reinforcing its presence throughout the season and its connection to standout moments and players.

"Audi has a longstanding commitment to soccer globally and we're proud to extend that commitment in the U.S. through our continued partnership with MLS," said Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America. "This collaboration has allowed us to connect with a new generation of fans who are driven, passionate, and diverse, while celebrating performance on the pitch, on the road, and in communities where the game thrives."

"Audi isn't just a sponsor – they've been a true partner in building MLS," said Commissioner Don Garber. "They believe in performance, innovation, and creating meaningful impact in communities, which are values we deeply share. We are proud to continue growing the game together."

Audi continues its strong presence in MLS through local partnerships with clubs including Inter Miami CF, D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, and New York Red Bulls. The brand also holds naming rights to Audi Field in Washington, D.C., reinforcing its long-term support for the sport and the communities near its U.S. headquarters.

Audi recently introduced MLS-branded Audi Themes for select 2023-2025 models, allowing owners to personalize their vehicle's Multi-Media Interface (MMI), the central touchscreen that controls navigation, entertainment, and settings. The exclusive League-inspired wallpapers bring the spirit of the game into the cabin, turning the Audi's interior into a personal expression for drivers and passengers.

Audi's continued commitment to MLS comes as the League closes its 30th season and prepares for major international milestones, including the FIFA World Cup in 2026. As soccer's presence expands across North America, Audi remains at the center of the game's growth, united with MLS in a shared pursuit of performance and excellence.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi of America, we are committed to responsible, sustainable growth through transformation. In 2024, Audi kicked off the largest product launch cadence in brand history, including all-new vehicle platforms – Premium Platform Electric and Premium Platform Combustion – offering the best in ICE and BEV. In 2024, Audi sold 196,576 vehicles in the U.S. Among those deliveries, Audi achieved record Audi Sport sales and had a record-breaking year in after sales. Learn more about Audi of America at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

