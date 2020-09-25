Audi Stratham Opens The Annex

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi Stratham, a member of the International Cars, Ltd. family of dealerships, has just opened The Annex, a pre-owned automobile center at 50 Portsmouth Avenue in Stratham, New Hampshire.

"We couldn't be prouder of our team for opening The Annex. Like most people and families in today's environment, it hasn't been easy. Everyone is dealing with struggles and opening a new business during these times has created unique obstacles. We are delighted to officially be open and our team is dedicated and excited to be helping customers find anything from the car of their dreams to one that will meet their daily needs," said Barry Goodman, General Manager of The Annex. "Our location at 50 Portsmouth Ave couldn't be more convenient. No matter what our customers are considering, we can ensure that the vehicle and our customer service will exceed expectations!"

You can purchase with complete comfort knowing that Audi Stratham's professionally trained technicians have thoroughly reviewed every vehicle at The Annex with your family's safety and budget in mind. Audi Stratham and their technicians recently won the coveted Magna Award for 2019 by Audi of America, Inc. The Audi Magna award recognizes the top-ranking Audi dealerships throughout the entire United States each year. Only the top dealerships with premier customer experience whom achieve certain service and training criteria win this prestigious award.

"People may not realize this but The Annex, like it's sister dealership Audi Stratham is employee owned. We are proud to open another car buying opportunity for the region but being employee owned has even more meaning to the community during these unique times," says Richard Collins, CEO of International Cars Ltd., "Our minimum wage starting at $15 per hour is an industry leader in the state of New Hampshire but getting people back to work and having ownership in what they do every day sets our customer service apart from everyone else."

The Annex will be the premiere used vehicle destination and you can check out their inventory at www.UsedCarAnnex.com or for additional information on Audi Stratham, visit www.AudiStratham.com.

About International Cars, Ltd.:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee owned company comprised of seven New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Porsche Stratham and The Annex in Stratham, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and Honda North and One North Pre-Owned in Danvers, Massachusetts. Honda North has been recognized as a Honda President's Award recipient for the 10th consecutive year and the 13th year collectively. Honda North has also previously advanced to the prestigious Master Circle.

The Honda Masters Circle recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally. International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award in 2010, the third time consecutively and 2019 at Audi Stratham. Porsche Stratham has been recognized as a Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please call Michael Nadeau at (978) 539-5006 or visit www.iclautos.com.

SOURCE International Cars, Ltd

Related Links

https://www.iclautos.com/

