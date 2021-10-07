Audibel Launches "Arc AI" Hearing Aid Line

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has come to hearing aids thanks to Audibel, which now offers Arc AI, a full line of AI-driven hearing aids that support the most advanced sound quality available.

"The smartest hearing aid just got smarter," said Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer for Audibel. "The Arc AI will redefine how hearing loss is addressed for the next decade, and we at Audibel are proud to lead the way."

With up to 55 million adjustments made every hour, Arc AI's always-on technology delivers realistic and genuine sound quality in every listening environment - automatically. Better hearing has never been more effortless with Arc AI.

According to Keri L. Ruf, MA, Regional Managing Director at Audibel, exceptional sound quality is at the heart of the Arc AI product line. The sound quality is driven by an AI algorithm that automatically adjusts hearing aids to the wearer's environment.

"Your hearing aid should adjust to you, not the other way around," said Ruf. "Now with the Arc AI, that can be the case for millions who rely on these devices each day."

Up to 55 million personalized adjustments are made per hour without the wearer lifting a finger. The result is 40% noise reduction, a statistic that Ruf called "game changing" for anyone who wears hearing aids.

"Arc AI automatically adjusts to real-life scenarios that any wearer would find themselves experiencing," Ruf said. "If the room is noisy, Arc AI will reduce background noise; if you go out for a walk, it will pick up the sound direction. In a place like Manhattan, where you're going from a busy street filled with honking to a very quiet office building, automatic adjustments are a must."

Ruf noted that the new technology is available in over a dozen styles, including fully hidden completely-in-canal (CIC) designs, powerful behind-the-ear (BTE) options, and every size in between.

"Not only is the Arc AI effortless hearing, but it's effortless selection, since it's customizable in the look and the fit," said Ruf, noting that the hearing aids also come in rechargeable and non-rechargeable varieties. "We have a hearing aid for literally every person in the world who needs one."

Ruf said that Arc AI also features other key Audibel technologies, including:

Fall detection technology : A designated caregiver receives an alert whenever an accident happens.

: A designated caregiver receives an alert whenever an accident happens. TeleHear : Hearing aids can be adjusted or otherwise worked on remotely by Audibel technicians, limiting visits to a clinic.

: Hearing aids can be adjusted or otherwise worked on remotely by Audibel technicians, limiting visits to a clinic. Thrive app : The companion app supports many additional features, including tinnitus masking tools and settings for listening to music.

: The companion app supports many additional features, including tinnitus masking tools and settings for listening to music. Bluetooth® connectivity: The Arc AI can connect to both iPhone and Android phones via Bluetooth, so the wearer can take phone calls, listen to audio, or watch videos with their hearing aids.

The Arc AI can connect to both iPhone and Android phones via Bluetooth, so the wearer can take phone calls, listen to audio, or watch videos with their hearing aids. Reminders: Whether to go to an appointment or take a medication, Arc AI supports reminder alerts directly into the hearing aid.

"We brought the best of Audibel to the Arc AI," Ruf said.

Arc AI will be available at Audibel – Manhattan starting October 4th, 2021.

Audibel – Manhattan is located at 30 E. 60th St., Suite 605. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic offers a 72-hour guarantee for all appointments. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.AudibelManhattan.com.

Audibel is a brand of Starkey Hearing Technologies. Recognized across the globe as a premier provider of hearing healthcare, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

