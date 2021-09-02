Audibel, the Largest American Owned Hearing Network, Opens First Office in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest hearing care provider networks in the United States has arrived in Manhattan.

Audibel, which offers hearing aid fitting and service, hearing aid repair for all brands, hearing screenings, and other audiological care services nationwide, is now accepting patients at its first location in the borough.

"Manhattan is the city that never sleeps, and people here need our help," according to Keri L. Ruf, MA, Regional Managing Director at Audibel. "Manhattan lives in today's world of technology, and as one of the leading hearing aid technology purveyors, becoming a part of this city is exciting and is just the beginning."

Ruf said that Audibel's Upper East Side location, close to Midtown Manhattan and other popular tourist and business areas, is easily accessible for visitors to the Big Apple who need help with their hearing aids.

"Our Manhattan location works in network with all other Audibel locations, so patients from other states just passing through who need help can come to our Manhattan location as well," Ruf said, adding that the clinic offers a guarantee that all patients will be seen within 72 hours of requesting an appointment.

Audibel offers American-made hearing aids from the Starkey brand. The state-of-the-art technology available in its latest models include AI technology to improve amplification, motion detection technology that can notify a contact in the event of a fall, and full integrations with Apple and Android devices, among others.

"Starkey has dedicated research and development teams in the U.S. that are constantly working on ways to improve their hearing aids," Ruf said.

In addition to offering Starkey hearing aids, Audibel performs repairs on all hearing aid brands.

The Audibel clinic will feature state-of-the-art hearing test technology, and plans are underway to fully renovate the space. The practice will be supervised by Dr. Kelly Laux, Au.D., a New York State licensed audiologist and hearing aid dispenser who has a Certificate of Clinical Competency in Audiology with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

"Dr. Laux brings care and compassion to our patients, and we are excited for her to lead the way in our new practice," Ruf said.

According to Ruf, the practice takes a holistic approach to hearing, ensuring that each patient selects the device that works best for their needs.

"At Audibel, we pride ourselves on provided hearing health care, not just selling hearing aids," said Ruf. "Our goal is to educate every patient on their options. In a big box store, you would come in, get a hearing test, and you'd simply be handed a hearing aid and an invoice. At Audibel, instead, we identify the best solution to help your hearing."

Audibel – Manhattan is located at 30 E. 60th St., Suite 605. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic offers a 72-hour guarantee for all appointments. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.AudibelManhattan.com.

Audibel is a brand of Starkey Hearing Technologies. Recognized across the globe as a premier provider of hearing healthcare, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

