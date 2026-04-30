AUDIBLE OPENS DOORS TO FIRST-EVER BOOKLESS BOOKSTORE

Audible Story House, a Listening Lounge and Community Hub, Will Be Open to the Public from May 1 to May 31 in New York City

Dozens of Events and Panels to Feature Luminaries such as Lily Chu, Matt James, Leon Neyfakh and More

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, will open the doors on May 1 to Audible Story House, the first-ever bookless bookstore — a listening lounge and community hub where audio storytelling comes to life, offering a physical way to experience audio content beyond digital listening. Throughout May, guests can browse audio using physical 'Story Tiles', enjoy six distinct listening spaces across three floors, and experience premium amenities and activities such as immersive installations with Dolby Atmos® sound, live programming from creator panels to fan meetups to hands-on crafting activities and intimate live music concerts, a café, and more.

Audible Story House, a Listening Lounge and Community Hub, Will Be Open to the Public from May 1 to May 31 in New York City

Free and open to the public (details below), the over 6,000 square-foot space will include a browsing area featuring over 300 audio stories across popular genres like romance, true crime, action & adventure, wellbeing, and more, which guests can browse using physical 'Story Tiles' — tactile representations of audiobooks, just like browsing in a bookstore. Story Tiles can then be taken to listening stations for out-loud playback or tapped on a smartphone to stream directly through the Audible app, with the full catalog accessible digitally. Audible Story House will feature six distinct listening spaces, from quick sampling stations with Sony high-performance headphones, to the 'Dolby Atmos Lounge', a dark, immersive listening environment designed to showcase award-winning Audible Originals and exclusives brought to life with Dolby Atmos sound. 'The Gallery' offers a convening space for panels and other programming, featuring high-fidelity speakers by Silence Please, designed to naturalize the human voice for an optimal sound experience. 'Story Tenders' at the 'Listening Bar' will guide attendees in finding the perfect audiobook for their tastes and interest, enabling human-led curation and discovery.

The space will also include a studio highlighting Audible's new immersion reading feature, which allows customers with the audiobook and Kindle eBook versions of a title to pair synchronized on-screen text with audiobook narration, to deepen engagement with books. Audible Story House will also feature a café from the Brooklyn-based Land to Sea, providing an anchor social space for people to gather and connect around the stories they love.

"We developed Audible Story House by asking a simple question: what does a bookstore look like without any books? The answer became a place where audio storytelling comes alive, and where people connect, celebrate what they love, and find communities that matter to them," said James Finn, Audible's Global Head of Brand & Content Marketing. "We're giving customers a new way to experience Audible, in a place built for the way listening moves people today."

Audible Story House arrives at a cultural inflection point where audio storytelling remains the fastest-growing format in publishing, with passionate fan culture around books and audiobooks at an all-time high. At the same time, younger audiences are driving a broader shift toward offline experiences and real-world connection, seeking tactile, emotional experiences that demand one's full attention amidst digital overload. Audible Story House taps into the nostalgia and community feel of book culture while bringing it fully into the present — reimagining the bookstore as an innovative destination for the next frontier of storytelling.

Throughout the month, Audible Story House will also host dozens of live events and programming, inviting audiences to actively engage and contribute to the experience. Panel discussions will highlight established and independent authors and beloved narrators alike, including conversations on topics like the wildly popular romance genre (featuring Lily Chu, acclaimed author of Just Kiss Already and Rich Girl Summer, BookTok creator Marianna Moore, among others) and true crime investigative journalism (featuring podcast luminaries like Laura Beil of Dr Death, Leon Neyfakh of OnlyFantasy, and Dan Taberski of Manifesto). Audible Story House will also host popular content creators in the book community, who will take part in events and curate a collection of recommended audiobooks in the browsing area — including former Bachelor lead Matt James, podcaster and author Brooke Averick, Lit Club NYC's Kelly Chavin, and content creators Marianna Moore, Kimberly Bizu, and Josh Lora. For example, Matt James will host a 'run and listen' experience to bring attendees on a community run combining movement and listening, and a literary fiction panel will feature author Mary HK Choi (of Emergency Contact, Pool House, and more), Kimberly Bizu and Josh Lora, hosted by Lit Club NYC.

Audible Story House will also host a Harry Potter-themed fan trivia event, a teacher appreciation event in collaboration with Teach for America, Crayola, and Reading Rhythms, and creator meetups, crafting workshops with art café Happy Medium, live music shows with Sofar Sounds, and more — all designed to create a third space that celebrates community, connection and shared listening.

Audible Story House Details

Location: 260 Bowery, New York, NY 10012

Dates: May 1 — May 31

Opening Hours: Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:00 AM — 7:00 PM

About Audible

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1,000,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

Media Contact:

Patricia Rappaport, Civic Entertainment Group: [email protected]

Hannah Dithrich, Audible Corporate Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Audible