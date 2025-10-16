Audien Hearing Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Ishan Patel, Co-Founder & CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Ishan Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Audien Hearing, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Patel from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. At just 30 years old, Ishan Patel is transforming the way the world thinks about hearing health. Since co-founding Audien in 2019, he has led the company to become the first to offer FDA-registered over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids starting under $100, making better hearing accessible to more than one million people.

"From day one, Audien Hearing has been on a mission to break down barriers between people and better health, starting by re-writing the rules of hearing care," said Ishan Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Audien Hearing. "Hearing is about so much more than sound - it's about protecting what matters most: our connections, our laughter, our 'I love you's,' and our ability to live life fully. With 1.5 billion people worldwide living with hearing loss, our mission has never been more urgent. I'm honored by this recognition and proud of our team for working every day to make hearing care simpler, more human, and more accessible to all."

Most recently, Audien launched the Atom X, the world's first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid, setting a new standard for innovation in the OTC hearing aid category. Combining advanced sound technology with intuitive design, the Atom X redefines usability and personalization, empowering users to manage their hearing experience with ease.

"We are pleased to recognize Ishan Patel as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Audien Hearing team has not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."

In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Audien Hearing is the No. 1-selling OTC hearing aid brand in the world, serving over 1 million online customers and carried by thousands of major retail stores across the US. Founded by three grandsons inspired by their grandparents' hearing struggles, Audien is on a mission to tear down the barriers between people and better health - giving everyone the power to hear clearly, connect deeply, and live freely. With a growing product line, a values-driven team, and a commitment to impact, the company is redefining what hearing health can and should look like. Learn more at audienhearing.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

