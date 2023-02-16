Audience analytics market size to increase by USD 3.86 billion; North America to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audience Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.86 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 11.15%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global audience analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high penetration of advanced technologies and increased adoption of streaming services are driving the growth of the audience analytics market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The audience analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adobe Audience Manager AAM which is a powerful data management platform that helps customers build unique audience profiles from first-party, second-party, or partner and third-party data integrations.
- 3DiVi Inc
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Alfi Inc
- AlmondNet Inc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of mobile computing devices, increasing user engagement on digital platforms, and a growing focus on competitive intelligence. However, the shortage of skilled analytics professionals and the high attrition rate is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence. The sales and marketing management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this audience analytics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the audience analytics market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audience analytics market vendors.
Audience Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
129
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Sales and marketing management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sales and marketing management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Customer experience engagement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Customer experience engagement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Competitive intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Competitive intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Bosch Rexroth AG
- Exhibit 107: Bosch Rexroth AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Bosch Rexroth AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Bosch Rexroth AG - Key offerings
- 10.7 CabinetM Inc
- Exhibit 110: CabinetM Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 111: CabinetM Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: CabinetM Inc - Key offerings
- 10.8 Comscore Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Comscore Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Comscore Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Comscore Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Emplifi Inc
- Exhibit 116: Emplifi Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Emplifi Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Emplifi Inc - Key offerings
- 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.
- Exhibit 128: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
