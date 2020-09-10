Audience Based Marketing Platform Kubient Joins Respected Advertising Association DPAA

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT, KBNTW) , the next-gen cloud-based advertising infrastructure technology, announced today that it's joined DPAA , , the leading global trade marketing association connecting out-of-home media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital.

Kubient offers a selection of tools for brands, agencies and publishers like the Associated Press, HYVE, and Beasley Media Group. Kubient's solutions include its cloud-based programmatic open marketplace via its proprietary Kubient Audience Cloud; the Kubient RTB, a flexible marketplace infrastructure that enables rapid, real-time buying and Kubient's DOOH tech selling of digital out-of-home advertising, as well as location based omnichannel retargeting. Kubient has taken the industry standard of programmatic one to one connections, and introduced real time bidding to enable screen owners the ability to auction their audience to the highest bidder - increasing the fill rates and value of screen inventories.

"Kubient is an exciting, fast-growing company that will help accelerate the availability of DOOH inventory for omnichannel marketers, which in turn will help grow the entire DOOH category," said Barry Frey, President & CEO, DPAA. "We are delighted to welcome them to our global community of members."

"DPAA has been a strong advocate for the adoption of services like Kubient that offer programmatic technology in digital out-of-home, and we are proud to become part of their efforts in this area," stated Kubient CEO, Peter Bordes. "DPAA has been integral in the research and advancement of our industry. This membership is a logical and important step in Kubient's growth and development as we continue to bring solutions to efficiently use advertising to provide audience-based marketing.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next-generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out-of-home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

About DPAA

DPAA is the leading global trade marketing association connecting out-of-home media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products such as "DPAA Short Connects," "DPAA Homeroom," "DPAA Town Hall," "DPAA Davos" and "DPAA Task Force." DPAA also offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.

DPAA's annual global Video Everywhere Summit will be staged this year as a live-via-Zoom event over three days, October 13-15, from 11am – 1:30pm ET each day. The event will address essential topics with an all-star lineup of agency and brand speakers from around the globe. Registration information is available here .

