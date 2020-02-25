Audience Development Expert Joins Stamats Data Management

"I bring over 20 years of experience in the publishing industry working in database management, audience development, client relations, and circulation auditing," says Heuberger. "I have both the strategic and tactical skills needed to solve problems and identify solutions to our clients' needs."

Stamats Vice President and Chief Audience Officer Kim Leonard is excited to bring an account executive of Donna's background and experience to work in collaboration with her team of audience managers, specialists, database developers, and managers of fulfillment services and audience development. "Donna's extensive background, plus her attitude and audience expertise will enable us to continue growth among our audience management clients," says Kim. "She will work closely with our clients to identify the different levels of assistance they need – from specific data areas to managing every aspect of their audience and database. She understands the power of an audience and how to make smart decisions to generate new opportunities."

Heuberger agrees. She says she's looking forward to working with the SDM clients to ensure they are achieving their goals and optimizing their ROI. "I'm also looking forward to working with the Stamats team and collaborating knowledge, skills, and experience to enhance the SDM system and client experience."

Heuberger has also worked at Sola Group, Inc., Scranton Gillette Communications, Inc., and Hanley Wood Business Media. A loving parent of twins, she is a sports enthusiast, lives in the Chicago area, and holds a BBA in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/donnaheuberger

Stamats is a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events, and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, commercial building operation and management, commercial building interior design, professional meeting planning, and healthcare, and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and today maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters) and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

