Audience Town Launches Whengine AI: The Only AI Built for Home Builder Marketers

LOGAN, Utah, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience Town, the only AI marketing platform that makes it easy to reach home movers with powerful technology, today announced the general availability of Whengine AI. Whengine AI is the first conversational AI built specifically for home builder marketers. It analyzes the home builder's private community performance data, plus Audience Town's superset of people and property data that covers 280M US adults and 120M households, to deliver actionable insights in seconds.

This is audience activation in Whengine AI. Define who you want to reach, and get an audience built, named, and synced to Meta in one click. No exporting, no manual list-building. Build your next audience. See it in action: https://www.audiencetown.com/whengine-ai This is Canvas Mode, a full-width data visualization workspace in Whengine AI. Create multiple custom dashboards on-demand, and view them in tabs. Here, a marketer compared traffic channels year over year. Whengine AI also delivers analysis (like flagging an 8.5-minute session length as a buying signal), shows the data behind every answer so you can verify it, and suggests next steps rooted in the conversation.

Unlike generic AI tools, Whengine AI starts with full context about a market, its home movers, the home builder's website traffic, and even the builder's CRM.

"Our platform has always been built on unprecedented home mover intelligence," said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. "Whengine AI is the moment we make that intelligence easily actionable. Ask any marketing question, get an answer rooted in your data. It's a force multiplier, particularly for smaller teams, and a radical shift in how this job gets done."

A builder can ask complex questions like "How much of my website traffic is qualified to buy?" or strategic requests like "Build an audience of homeowners with children living at home that I can use to retarget on Meta." Whengine AI delivers an answer in seconds, and recommends next steps.

Most builder marketing teams have fewer than three people and are stretched thin. Important strategy, analysis, and campaigns sometimes don't happen simply because there's no budget or bandwidth. Whengine AI makes it possible. It answers the strategic questions. It builds the audiences. It drafts the copy. All in one conversation, all grounded in real market and consumer data.

Whengine AI launches with:

Canvas Mode , where data visualizations build live and update in place;

, where data visualizations build live and update in place; Prompt nudges that help kickstart strategy sessions;

that help kickstart strategy sessions; Contextual suggestions built from what the marketer is already reviewing that help move from insight to action;

built from what the marketer is already reviewing that help move from insight to action; Transparent reasoning that shows every source so that users can independently verify; and

that shows every source so that users can independently verify; and Direct audience activation to channels like Meta, all without leaving the conversation.

The product is available now to all Audience Town customers as part of their Analytics subscription at no additional cost with standard limited usage.

This is home mover intelligence that speaks your language.

About Audience Town

Audience Town is the only AI marketing platform that makes it easy to reach home movers with powerful technology. We have four products: Analytics, AI Toolkit, Audience Data, and Advertising. All of our solutions are powered by the Whengine®, our home mover intelligence engine built on the #1 superset of people and property data available anywhere. From analysis to activation, Audience Town helps builders optimize sales and marketing performance using real-time, actionable insights. Learn more at audiencetown.com.

Media Contact

Kinsey Wolf - CMO, Audience Town

704.251.9502

[email protected]

SOURCE Audience Town