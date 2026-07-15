Audience Town and Cotality Expand Strategic Alliance to Cover the Full Home Buyer Journey

LOGAN, Utah, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience Town and Cotality™ are expanding their data alliance to combine Audience Town's pre-mover intent intelligence with Cotality's post-mover property and location data. The result is the first complete, activatable audience solution covering the entire home buyer journey.

Audience Town is the only AI marketing platform that makes it easy to reach home movers with powerful technology. There are four products: Analytics, AI Toolkit, Audience Data, and Advertising. At the core of our platform is the Whengine®, the only home mover intelligence engine. Whengine® is built on the #1 superset of consumer and property data covering 280M US adults and 120M households to identify who is moving where, why and when. More than fifty programmatic audience segments built using Audience Town and Cotality data are now live, available through LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Google's DV360, Amazon DSP, Cadent, and other major DSPs and SSPs. These audience data segments make it easier for advertisers to reach home movers before, during, and after the home move.

"Moving is one of the most commercially significant moments in a consumer's life, and it's been underserved by data," said Ed Carey, CEO and founder of Audience Town. "We built the #1 home mover intelligence engine, the Whengine®, which shows who is moving and when. Cotality shows us what type of home they're moving into and what might come next for that mover. Together, we've built the most complete view of the home mover that has ever existed. Our 200% year-over-year growth tells us the market has been waiting for exactly this."

Sachin Rajpal, Managing Director of Data Solutions for Cotality said, "This alliance brings together two highly complementary data assets to deliver something the industry has been missing: a seamless, end-to-end view of the home mover. With Cotality's property and location intelligence layered onto Audience Town's intent data, brands can move beyond fragmented targeting to truly connected, lifecycle-based engagement."

Audience Town's Whengine draws from 280 million U.S. adults and 120 million households to surface who is moving, where, why, and when. Cotality brings billions of property lifecycle signals and coverage across 152 million U.S. parcels. Together, they close the gap that has left home mover marketing fragmented for years.

The alliance was established over a year ago inside Audience Town's platform, powering Community Assessment that give new construction home builders and multifamily marketers real-time visibility into buyer activity such as building permits and household-level opportunity. Today's announcement extends that intelligence to programmatic activation for any brand reaching consumers during a move.

The combined data is live now in more than fifty programmatic audience segments available through LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Google's DV360, Amazon DSP, Cadent, and other major DSPs and SSPs.

About Audience Town

Audience Town is the only AI marketing platform that makes it easy to reach home movers with powerful technology. We have four products, all built on the Whengine, the home mover intelligence engine built on the #1 superset of people and property data available anywhere. From analysis to activation, Audience Town helps builders optimize sales and marketing performance using real-time, actionable insights. Learn more at audiencetown.com.

About Cotality

Cotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of data signals across the life cycle of a property, we unearth hidden risks and transformative opportunities for agents, lenders, carriers, and innovators. Get to know us at cotality.com.

Media Contact

Kinsey Wolf - CMO, Audience Town

[email protected]

704.251.9502

SOURCE Audience Town