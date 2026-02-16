Audience Town Launches Precision Advertising, Becoming the First End-to-End Marketing Platform Built for Home Builders

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home builders are under pressure to reach real buyers, move inventory faster, and stay visible as buyer behavior shifts. Today, Audience Town announced a major expansion of its platform, introducing advertising powered by real-time home mover intelligence. These ad solutions help builders reach and convert in-market home movers.

Audience Town connects marketing analytics, market intelligence, CRM attribution, and precision advertising in one system. Powered by real-time home mover intelligence, all of our solutions are built for measurable growth.

"There's been a real gap in the market," said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. "Builders have listings. They have search. But until now, there hasn't been a company that runs advertising designed specifically to precisely reach in-market home buyers and reflect how they shop."

That changes with Audience Town's advertising solutions .

Builders can now reach in-market home buyers across multiple channels, including Connected TV, digital display, streaming audio, geofencing, Meta retargeting, and targeted direct mail for high-intent households. Performance is measured using the same platform builders already rely on.

What makes this different is the consumer data behind it.

Unlike portals, horizontal ad agencies, or general ad platforms, Audience Town is built exclusively for home builders. Its proprietary Whengine™ analyzes billions of data signals daily to map the Home Journey, identifying households before, during, and after a move. That consumer intelligence now powers both analytics and advertising, allowing builders to turn insight directly into action.

The timing is critical. AI is reshaping how buyers discover new homes. Buyers take longer to decide. Inventory carrying costs remain high. Together, these forces put new pressure on home builder marketers to use existing budgets more efficiently and generate higher-quality demand.

"These solutions help builders generate better traffic, improve lead quality, and move homes that need to sell now," Carey added. "It's about reaching the right buyers earlier and staying present throughout a long decision process."

In early pilot campaigns, a regional home builder saw double-digit increases in key website engagement metrics.

"This is the only vertical, consumer-data driven advertising solution built specifically for home builders," Carey said. "It's a meaningful next step for the industry."

