AudiencePoint Launches Groundbreaking Audience Engagement Suite, Raising the Bar for Email Marketing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudiencePoint, a leader in email marketing innovation, is thrilled to introduce its next-generation Audience Engagement Suite, a powerful toolset redefining email marketing's potential to drive revenue and enhance audience engagement. By prioritizing meaningful metrics, AudiencePoint's new Inbox Placement solution ensures that every email reaches engaged audiences exactly when it matters most.

We boosted engagement by 30%...This inbox placement technology illuminated the problem," Jay Graves, Style Blueprint. Post this AudiencePoint's innovative Email Marketing Inbox Placement tool ensures optimal email deliverability, boosting open rates and engagement.

"AudiencePoint's Inbox Placement will restore transparency to email marketing, removing some of the relationship obstacles that inbox-monopoly features have 'added' to email in recent years," notes email industry expert Dr. Matthew Dunn of Campaign Genius. "Consumers and ethical marketers both want engagement; this is a revolutionary way to make engagement visible and measurable."

In today's digital landscape, inbox placement is crucial for effective marketing. Traditional methods like seed lists and panel data have lost their relevance, failing to offer accurate insights into where emails land. AudiencePoint's innovative approach leverages direct, subscriber-level data, allowing marketers to identify precisely where each message lands—whether in the inbox or spam folder—and make data-driven decisions to optimize delivery.

"We boosted engagement by 30%. The spam folder had been our invisible enemy—our emails were failing without us even knowing. This Inbox Placement technology illuminated the problem, allowing us to ensure our messages reached more people," said Jay Graves, Style Blueprint.

The Engagement Suite also features Subscriber Deployment Optimization (SDO), empowering marketers to send messages at the optimal time for each subscriber based on historical engagement trends. This timing precision elevates simple send-time optimization to a new level, significantly increasing open and conversion rates and creating deeper audience connections.

What sets AudiencePoint apart is its ethical use of real subscriber data from a second-party pool comprising over 700 million unique email addresses, sourced responsibly from trusted brands. This data provides valuable insights into subscriber behavior, enabling brands to refine segmentation, revive inactive subscribers, and maximize campaign impact.

"Email marketing is about more than reaching inboxes; it's about reaching real people," said Andy Perez, CEO of AudiencePoint. "Our Engagement Suite delivers unparalleled visibility into inbox placement, combined with actionable insights that help brands make strategic, impactful decisions. We're empowering marketers to go beyond traditional metrics and foster genuine connections with their audiences to drive measurable growth."

AudiencePoint is committed to data privacy and compliance, with all solutions fully adhering to GDPR and CPRA standards. This dedication ensures marketers can focus on meaningful engagement without compromising data integrity.

By utilizing advanced technology and prioritizing privacy, AudiencePoint's Audience Engagement Suite provides a comprehensive solution for modern marketers looking to optimize their email campaigns effectively. With a focus on ethical practices and real data, the suite empowers brands to connect with their audiences in an impactful way that drives long-term engagement and growth.

To learn more about how AudiencePoint's Audience Engagement Suite can elevate your email marketing strategy, visit www.audiencepoint.com.

SOURCE AudiencePoint Inc