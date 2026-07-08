Audiense Unveils New Brand and Website

The blending of Buxton, Elevar and Audiense delivers a more expansive consumer dataset boosted by AI-powered functionality

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiense, the audience intelligence provider that helps organizations understand and reach consumers, has launched its new brand identity and website. The project brings its three companies, Buxton, Elevar and Audiense, together under one name. Backed by PSG Equity, Buxton acquired Elevar in 2024 and Audiense in 2025. In doing so they created an expansive proprietary consumer data set and solutions that help users get a clearer view of audiences, including who their customers really are, where they go, what they do and where they convert.

The all-new Audiense is now organized around four areas: Discover and Action, which help teams research and understand audiences and turn insight into action; and Online and In-Person, which help build the knowledge and strategies to reach them. Data Services provides non-platform access through APIs, MCPs and appending services.

Jim Swift, CEO said, "The blending of Audiense, Buxton and Elevar is more than a rebrand. Consumer brand growth starts with the audience. We're helping brands profile their high-value customers, identify and reach lookalikes, understand intent, measure and optimize campaign success and make better decisions about where and how to sell, promote and engage."

Long a leader in AI, the company is competitively placed to benefit from AI's rapidly evolving growth opportunities. Its new Action product helps brands interact with real-data audience segments, create always-on AI focus groups and use AI as a campaign companion from planning to optimization.

The new website, audiense.com, now serves as the central digital hub for customers, partners and prospects. Audiense will also consolidate its LinkedIn presence to a single Audiense page. Elevar will become an Audiense product name, and Buxton's location products, including Scout, also remain as names in the portfolio. The Audiense legacy solutions will now orient around data sources including Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and other social platforms. For more information visit audiense.com

About Audiense

Audiense is the omnichannel consumer intelligence platform that gives brands a comprehensive picture of their consumers — how they behave in person, online, and across social — so every meaningful decision, from where to open to where to spend to who to target, can be built on reality rather than assumption.

Through its integrated portfolio of audience intelligence, location intelligence, and conversion tracking capabilities, Audiense reads all three dimensions of consumer behavior: physical behavior via Audiense In-Person, online conversion via Audiense Online, and social and digital intelligence via Audiense Discover and Action. To learn more visit www.audiense.com.

Media Contact: Louise Green — Chief Marketing Officer, Audiense

[email protected]

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 170 companies and facilitated over 550 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

SOURCE Audiense