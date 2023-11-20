Audigo Introduces Multi-Mic Recording for Wireless Mobile Studio

News provided by

Audigo Labs

20 Nov, 2023, 10:03 ET

New Product Frees Creators to Capture Great Sounding
Multi-Track Audio with Video

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audigo, the maker of the Audigo pocket size, wireless smart microphone and mobile studio app, today introduced multiple microphone recording using Audigo. The new multi-mic release allows for effortless recording using up to four microphones. Audigo combines smart mics, a powerful mobile app, and optional cloud services to enable the effortless creation of great-sounding audio and video content by anyone, anywhere, including musicians, podcasters, and creators of all kinds. To support the new feature, Audigo now offers specially priced Multi-Mic packs.

Continue Reading
Audigo Multi-Mic delivers effortless audio and video recording using up to four Audigo pocket-size wireless smart microphones and the mobile Studio iPhone app.
Audigo Multi-Mic delivers effortless audio and video recording using up to four Audigo pocket-size wireless smart microphones and the mobile Studio iPhone app.

Creators can now connect up to four Audigo smart mics directly to a single iPhone, without the need for additional wires or receivers. Each microphone captures a separate audio track. The four tracks can then be immediately mixed after recording and enhanced with reverb, EQ, stereo and compression - all in the Audigo mobile app. Video created with the app at the same time is automatically synced with the audio mix.

Watch Elle Cordova create using Audigo Multi-Mic

"With its portability and ease of use, Audigo was already a game changer for anyone who uses their phone to record on the go," said musician and content creator Elle Cordova. "And the new multi-mic function will make it that much easier to get high quality audio anywhere, anytime."

"Traditionally, the multi mic recording experience has required bulky equipment, yards of cables, and complex software," offered Armen Nazarian, Audigo's founder, CEO and lifetime drummer. "We've boiled it down to just a handful of our crystal clear smart microphones and your phone. And with eight mic recording coming next year, we'll deliver the ultimate Audigo experience that musician and podcasting creators have been waiting for."

To celebrate Multi-Mic, Audigo has introduced special holiday pricing. For a limited time, single mics start at $219, with multi-mic packages starting at $423. Visit audigolabs.com to find the right Audigo setup for your creative needs.

About Audigo

Audigo develops mobile-based content solutions for musicians, podcasters and video creators, delivering effortless functionality with artfully simple user experiences. Audigo helps creators produce great sounding, spontaneous, and collaborative audio and video content - anytime, anywhere.

Audigo is based in San Francisco, CA. Their team has deep experience delivering consumer products previously at Tesla, Sonos, and Oculus.

SOURCE Audigo Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.