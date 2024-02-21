Audily Team Welcomes The Pop Ups - Leaning into Live Events and Children's Content

The rapidly growing content production company – now including the Audily, Rococo Punch and The Pop Ups brands – strategically expands industry-leading creative production and IP generation

INDIANAPOLIS, BOSTON, and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent content production companies Audily and The Pop Ups today announced that they have joined forces in a business combination to bring first-class children's musical and podcast content as well as live event services to the market from the Audily media collective.

Led by co-founders and three-time GRAMMY nominees Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein, The Pop Ups are known as the go-to audio & musical production studio for well-known brands like Nickelodeon and for successfully bringing shows like Guy Raz's "WOW in the World" into the live event space with partners including Live Nation, Wondery, Tinkercast and UTA. They describe themselves as a full-service creative audio production studio bringing humor, awesomeness, educational utility, and wild creativity to children's media.

"Jason and Jacob are extraordinarily creative and innovative both in what they've built and how they've built it," said Matt Wells, president and co-founder of Audily. "Their productions are catchy, energetic, and wildly engaging to both children and adults. We are excited to work with them to expand into the live event space, as well as increase our children's podcast offerings, which represent a high-growth area in the podcast market."

"We see huge potential in what we can achieve as part of the Audily team," said Rabinowitz. "Matt, Jessica (Alpert) and John (Perotti) are superstars in the podcasting space, and share our passion for high-quality storytelling. We are particularly excited to dive into additional verticals with them while continuing to build and generate original award-winning children's content."

"Audily's team is focused on doing what they love, and that message really resonated with us," said Stein. "It's not every day you get to work with such an incredible, passionate team that loves storytelling as much as we do. We look forward to growing, building and creating together."

Audily is an nth Venture studio company that was launched in March 2022 by Matt Wells. The employee-owned company is a one-stop-shop for content creators and businesses seeking to simplify the podcast production process with a full-service approach for brands, networks and individual productions. In June 2023, Audily combined with Rococo Punch, creating an industry leader in audio and content production. The addition of The Pop Ups represents another step in the company's evolution into a media company.

Falconer , a boutique financial firm with a transaction advisory practice, facilitated the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Audily

Audily, led by Matt Wells, is an employee-owned company and alumnus of the nth Venture studio. A full-service podcast and audiobook production company, Audily offers a comprehensive suite of services to make high-quality audio and video production more accessible to creators, networks and businesses. For more information about Audily, visit www.audily.com .

About Rococo Punch

Rococo Punch, an Audily brand, specializes in exquisite sound design and thoughtful content. Current projects range from investigative journalism to game shows to chat-casts. The team developed some of the most listened-to podcasts, reaching millions of people around the world. Among the shows they helped create include the Gracie-award-winning "The Turning: The Sisters Who Left," "The Turning: Room of Mirrors," "Welcome to Provincetown," "Finding Raffi," "Queen Of Hearts," "Modern Love: The Podcast," and "Circle Round". Follow @RococoPunch on Instagram and visit www.rococopunch.com for more information.

SOURCE Audily Inc.