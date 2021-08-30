Audinate and StreamUnlimited form partnership to bring Dante Embedded Platform to StreamSDK

Dante is the most widely used, 100% interoperable audio-over-IP solution in the world and is currently adopted by over 500 manufacturers in over 3000 products that all connect seamlessly. Dante Embedded Platform provides Dante as software for use in Linux-powered audio products, delivering lossless, bit-perfect audio over standard IP networks with low, deterministic latency and sub-microsecond synch between all devices without requiring additional hardware. Dante reduces installation and upgrade costs by replacing bespoke cabling with ubiquitous, lightweight Ethernet. All signal routing is accomplished via software, freeing designers, integrators, and end-users from the rigidity of point-to-point connections while reducing the cost of changes.

"Advancement in whole home audio systems consistently drives our customers to embrace new technology, from immersive sound to smart speaker and high-end applications," said Markus Rutz, CTO at StreamUnlimited. "With Dante Embedded Platform, Audinate have removed additional complexity associated with adding extra Hardware in product design, and we look forward to enabling customers across a number of segments to take advantage of this."

"We're excited to see StreamUnlimited embrace Dante Embedded Platform, pioneering a software-driven vision for the future of AV," says Josh Rush, Chief Marketing Officer for Audinate. "It's a vision that Audinate shares, delivering lower costs while expanding customer choices and flexibility over the long run."

Dante Embedded Platform is now available for demonstration and development on the NXP iMX8 based Stream1955 module, with preparation underway to make it available on other platforms, dependent on customer demand. StreamUnlimited will also be available at CEDIA, Indianapolis from 1st -3rd September 2021, booth 4153.

For more information on DEP via StreamSDK, contact [email protected].

About StreamSDK:

StreamSDK from StreamUnlimited is a flexible, modular software solution that transports any streaming audio functionality to multiple consumer electronics devices. It is portable to various processing platforms including the StreamVienna ready-to-use hardware module family, ranging from the low-cost Stream1832 to the premium iMX8 based Stream1955.

Alongside Chromecast built-in and the Google Assistant, StreamSDK features include Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Voice Services, Xiaowei (Tencent), Tidal Connect, DAB+ radio a vast range of music and Internet music services, support for high resolution audio, multiple connectivity options, Android / iOS applications and StreamThings, which enables your audio device to interact with your smart home.

About StreamUnlimited:

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 16 years has built its own IP while more than quadrupling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for connected audio and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Lași, Shenzhen and Santa Clara. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics space, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

For more details, visit www.StreamUnlimited.com.



About Audinate Group Limited:

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) has a vision to pioneer the future of AV. Audinate's award winning Dante AV over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized AV signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

Dante and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Pty Ltd and Audinate Holdings Pty Ltd.

