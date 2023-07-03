Audio Amplifier Market to Reach $7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The audio amplifier market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for high-quality audio output, growing traction of in-vehicle infotainment systems, and increase in popularity of consumer electronic devices

PORTLAND, Ore., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Audio Amplifier Market by Class (A, B, A/B, D, Others), By Channel (Mono, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, Others), By End Use Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Desktops and Laptops, Automotive Infotainment Systems, Tablets, Home Audio Systems, Professional Audio Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global audio amplifier industry generated $4.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The audio amplifier market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for high-quality audio output. In addition, the growing traction of in-vehicle infotainment systems of audio amplifier devices fuels the market growth. Additionally, the audio amplifier is anticipated to benefit owing to the increase in the penetration of IoT and is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, integration of audio amplification in consumer electronic devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $7 billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments covered Class, Channel, End Use Device, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for high-quality audio output Growing traction of in-vehicle infotainment systems Increase in popularity of consumer electronic devices Opportunities Increase in the penetration of IoT Increase in popularity of audio-centric applications Restraints Competition from other technologies

COVID-19 Scenario

COVID-19's impact on the audio amplifier market was negative because the consumer electronics industry had been severely harmed and supply chain were disrupted.

Social distancing norms led to unavailability of labor at the workplace. Many companies adopted for work-from-home.

The D class segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on class, the D class segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global audio amplifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to their high-power efficiency and compact size. Moreover, the D class segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.04% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the proliferation of smart home devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. In addition, D class amplifiers are integrated into various smart home devices such as voice-activated speakers, smart TVs, and home automation systems, providing efficient amplification with minimal heat generation.

The 2-Channel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on channel, the 2-Channel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global audio amplifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the 2-Channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.27% from 2023 to 2032 due to the demand for premium audio systems and specialized installations in residential and commercial spaces. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for audio amplifier providers in the 2-channel segment.

The smartphones segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use device, the smartphones segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global audio amplifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to advanced audio technologies such as enhanced digital-to-analog converters (DACs), dedicated audio amplifiers, and powerful signal processing algorithms. In addition, the home audio systems segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.22% from 2023 to 2032 due to greater emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable audio solutions. Moreover, there are future opportunities for audio amplifier manufacturers to develop energy-efficient amplifiers with advanced power management systems, reducing standby power usage, and eco-friendly production techniques. These factors collectively create a strong demand for audio amplifiers in the audio amplifier market.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global audio amplifier market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.93% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in investments in consumer electronics and automotive industries which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

NXP Semiconductors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Yamaha Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global audio amplifier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the audio amplifier market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing audio amplifier market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the audio amplifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global audio amplifier market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Audio Amplifier Market Key Segments:

By End use Device

Smartphones

Television Sets

Desktops and Laptops

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Tablets

Home Audio Systems

Professional Audio Systems

By Class

A

B

A/B

D

others

By Channel

Mono

2-Channel

4-Channel

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

