Audio Amplifier Market Worth $4.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Audio Amplifier Market by Channel Type (Mono, Two, Four, Six), Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Desktops & Laptops, Home Audio Systems, Professional Audio Systems, Automotive Infotainment Systems), End-user Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Audio Amplifier Market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the audio amplifier market include increasing popularity of consumer electronic devices across the globe, growing traction of in-vehicle infotainment systems, rising demand for energy-efficient technologies in portable audio devices, and increasing demand for high-quality audio output.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187106441

The audio amplifier market for home audio systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

The audio amplifier market for home audio systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Different types of amplifiers such as Class A, Class B, and Class AB are used in home audio systems. The growing demand for portable devices such as smart speakers, soundbars, and headphones used in home audio systems has led to the increased use of Class D architecture amplifiers as they dissipate less heat and offer extended battery life. The growing use of smartphones to stream music to smart speakers is also fueling the demand for audio amplifiers. Moreover, these devices also offer extended functionalities for live streaming of music and news, setting alarms, and ordering household supplies. Thus, increasing demand for home audio systems is contributing to the growth of audio amplifier market across the globe.

The audio amplifier market for entertainment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The audio amplifier market for entertainment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The launch of new models of audio equipment and a significant rise in the popularity of digital equipment are factors driving the demand for professional audio equipment. The rising tendency of substantial expenditures on global festivals and music concerts is likely to propel the requirement for professional audio equipment, thereby contributing to the growth of the audio amplifier market. Increase in the number of trade shows, motion production and films, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events is expected to lead to rise in demand for professional audio equipment. This, in turn, is likely to contribute to an increased demand for audio amplifiers to efficiently distribute sound in large venues.

The audio amplifier market in China is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2024.

The audio amplifier market in China is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. China is a global manufacturing hub for the automotive, entertainment, and consumer electronics industries. Considering its growing population and flourishing economy, it is one of the largest markets for consumer electronics such as smart speakers, professional audio systems, smartphones, and television sets. Moreover, China being a global manufacturing hub, holds immense potential for the automotive industry. These factors are expected to augment the growth of the audio amplifier market in China.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Audio Amplifier Market"

72 – Tables

40 – Figures

139 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187106441

Key players operating in the audio amplifier market are STMicroelectronics (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Maxim Integrated Product Inc. (US), Analog Devices (US), Cirrus Logic (US), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (US), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US), ICEPower A/S (Denmark), Nuvoton (Taiwan), Tempo Semiconductor (US), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Dialog Semiconductors (UK), Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc. (US), and Dioo Microcircuits (China).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Home Audio Systems, and Automotive Infotainment Systems), Amplifier Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Power Amplifier Market by Product (Audio Power Amplifier, Radio Power Amplifier), Class (Class AB, Class C, Class D), Technology, Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/audio-amplifier-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/audio-amplifier.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets