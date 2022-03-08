Audio Analytics, Ericsson, NetSuite Among the 36 Leading Companies to Know in 2022

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging every day. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for companies looking for the best technology providers. Our Competitive Rankings offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors and are proving to be an invaluable tool for our clients," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

Audio Analytics – Deep Learning-Based Sound Processing

– Deep Learning-Based Sound Processing AutoStore – Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors

– Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors Device Authority – IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management

– IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management Ericsson – Massive MIMO Platforms

– Massive MIMO Platforms NetSuite – Warehouse Management Platforms

– Warehouse Management Platforms Nokia – Open RAN Platforms

– Open RAN Platforms PTC – Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms

– Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms VMware – 5G Telco Cloud-Native Platforms

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 36 Leading Technology Companies to Know in 2022.

