Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global audio and video editing software market size is projected to grow by USD 1,486.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global audio and video editing software market as a part of the Application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market covers companies developing and producing applications and system software. The global application software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market and it includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market - Five Forces

The global audio and video editing Software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, devices, and region.

The large enterprise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The commercial end-user segment of the global audio and video editing software market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period due to the growth of the film industry and the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming industry, as well as the increase in the number of digital marketing firms and advertising agencies. In addition, our report provides a brief analysis of the historical and forecast market share and their segments along with the reasons for growth from 2017 to 2027.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global audio and video editing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Audio and Video Editing Software market.

North America held 42% of the global audio and video editing software market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the market in this region. Hollywood is home to several prominent film production houses, digital media agencies, and animation studios. The US witnesses a higher demand for audio and video editing software than the other countries in the region.

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Content generation refers to maintaining and updating websites, blogging, videography, online commentary, maintaining social media accounts, and editing and distributing digital content. In a digital content file, the information can be stored or published via audio and video files, graphics, or as animations and image formats. The extensive use of social media platforms has created a significant demand for digital content.

Digital media consumption is also growing with the increase in the adoption of smartphones and rising Internet speeds. Influencers and digital marketers across these platforms are leveraging editing software to differentiate the content in their channels. The rises in the consumption and generation of digital content will augment the growth of the market for audio and video editing software during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

Globally, cloud adoption has increased among various industries due to advantages such as reliability, enhanced uptime, enriched IT services, increased flexibility of data access, and improved operational speeds. Owing to such benefits of cloud solutions, various audio and video editing software vendors are developing cloud-based audio and video editing software.

Moreover, the companies are offering these cloud solutions on a subscription basis. Which resulted that the number of subscribers is increasing due to the adoption of this model. Thus, the shift toward a cloud-based delivery model is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, refers to the purchase of audio and video editing software in the current market is through a single perpetual license or subscription-based model. Most startups and SMEs are price-conscious buyers as they cannot afford expensive commercial software.

The purchase of the software requires an initial substantial investment. To save on this expense, various SMEs and non-professional users look for free and open-source software. SMEs are adopting open-source software as it is more transparent, reliable, and cost-effective.

Developers have code visibility and can refer to the source code to locate bugs, explore security vulnerabilities, and understand the interaction of the code with machines. Also, organizations can modify open-source software as per their requirements at no cost. Thus, the increase in the use of open-source or free audio and video editing software is expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Audio and Video Editing Software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audio and video editing software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the audio and video editing software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the audio and video editing software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the audio and video editing software market vendors

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,486.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., Flowplayer AB, KineMaster Corp., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Movavi Software Ltd., Online Media Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, TechSmith Corp., WeVideo Inc., and Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

