Audio and Video Editing Software Market, 42% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audio and video editing software market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.38% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Commercial and Personal) and Device (Laptop/Desktop and Mobile) Key Companies Covered Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., Flowplayer AB, KineMaster Corp., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Movavi Software Ltd., Online Media Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, TechSmith Corp., WeVideo Inc., and Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 42%. to the growth of the global market. The Audio and Video Editing Software Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. This projection is fueled by the region's strong demand for editing software, particularly from the media and entertainment sector. North America holds the top spot in terms of market size, largely due to its vibrant entertainment industry.

The United States , in particular, stands out as the primary revenue generator within this region. With Hollywood leading the global film industry, boasting numerous renowned production houses, digital media firms, and animation studios, the US experiences significant demand for audio and video editing applications compared to other countries in North America . This demand is driven by the bustling activity within the entertainment sector, creating a lucrative market for editing software developers.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Personal Device 2.1 Laptop/Desktop

2.2 Mobile Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The commercial segment's market share is set to significantly grow in the forecast period. This segment includes users of audio and video editing apps for business purposes like media, enterprises, digital marketing agencies, and advertising. From 2017's $2,650.13 million, the commercial segment has steadily increased its share, and this trend is expected to continue till 2027.

The moderate growth is driven by the expanding film and OTT streaming industries, along with a rise in digital marketing and advertising firms. Our report analyzes historical and forecast market shares and their segments, highlighting reasons for growth. The surge in Audio and Video Editing Software adoption is fueling this growth, catering to the rising global industry demand.

Research Analysis

In the Audio and Video Editing Software Market, a diverse range of professionals, from engineers to YouTubers, rely on various tools to craft engaging content. With Windows and Mac OS dominating the landscape, mobile devices play an increasingly pivotal role, enhancing accessibility. Whether it's for educational content on platforms like Coursera or creating captivating advertisements, the demand for intuitive interfaces and versatile functionality remains constant. As startups and unicorns enter the arena, competition intensifies, pushing developers to innovate. Amidst micro-economic factors and competitive analysis, the ease of usability becomes paramount, driving sales and shaping the future of the industry.

Market Overview

In the bustling Audio and Video Editing Software Market, solutions are as diverse as the needs they address. From Wave editors to Mixers, these tools cater to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Editors and Sound designers find solace in versatile applications, while Music producers harness the power of filters and effects. Pinnacle Studio stands tall, offering robust features for video editing aficionados, while Videoshop simplifies the process for beginners.

YouTube and Netflix thrive on content crafted using these tools, streamed seamlessly to millions. Amazon follows suit, integrating multimedia solutions into its ecosystem. With smartphones boasting digital video editing prowess, the industry witnesses a shift towards mobile platforms. Whether it's capturing moments or refining them on the hard drive, the demand for intuitive, feature-rich software prevails. Welcome to the dynamic landscape where creativity meets technology, shaping the future of visual and auditory storytelling.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

