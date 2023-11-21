Audio And Video Editing Software Market size to USD 1.49 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audio And Video Editing Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the audio and video editing software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.49 billion. The growth in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms drive the growth of the audio and video edition software market. Content generation refers to maintaining and updating websites, blogging, videography, online commentary, maintaining social media accounts, and editing and distributing digital content. In a digital content file, the information can be stored or published via audio and video files, graphics, or animations and image formats. The extensive use of social media platforms has created a significant demand for digital content. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - An increase in the use of open-source and free editing software challenges market growth. These software are purchased in the current market through a single perpetual license or subscription-based model. However, SMEs are adopting open-source software as it is more transparent, reliable, and cost-effective. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The audio and video editing software market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Personal), Device (Laptop/Desktop and Mobile), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By end-users, the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment consists of all end-users that use audio and video editing software for commercial purposes, which includes the media and entertainment industry, enterprises, digital marketing agencies, and the advertising industry.

Key Companies in the audio and video editing software market:

Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., Flowplayer AB, KineMaster Corp., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Movavi Software Ltd., Online Media Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, TechSmith Corp., WeVideo Inc., Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

Audio And Video Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

