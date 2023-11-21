Audio And Video Editing Software Market size to USD 1.49 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audio And Video Editing Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the audio and video editing software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.49 billion. The growth in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms drive the growth of the audio and video edition software market. Content generation refers to maintaining and updating websites, blogging, videography, online commentary, maintaining social media accounts, and editing and distributing digital content. In a digital content file, the information can be stored or published via audio and video files, graphics, or animations and image formats. The extensive use of social media platforms has created a significant demand for digital content. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge - An increase in the use of open-source and free editing software challenges market growth. These software are purchased in the current market through a single perpetual license or subscription-based model. However, SMEs are adopting open-source software as it is more transparent, reliable, and cost-effective. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The audio and video editing software market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Personal), Device (Laptop/Desktop and Mobile), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By end-users, the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment consists of all end-users that use audio and video editing software for commercial purposes, which includes the media and entertainment industry, enterprises, digital marketing agencies, and the advertising industry.
  • North America held 42% of the global audio and video editing software market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the market in this region. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the audio and video editing software market:

Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., Flowplayer AB, KineMaster Corp., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Movavi Software Ltd., Online Media Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, TechSmith Corp., WeVideo Inc., Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The  Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market share was valued at USD 213.99 million in 2020 and showed positive growth during the forecast period.

The stock video market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.3 million.

Audio And Video Editing Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users

Market Segmentation by Devices

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Piezoelectric Market to increase by USD 10.76 billion during 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions boosts the market growth - Technavio

Piezoelectric Market to increase by USD 10.76 billion during 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions boosts the market growth - Technavio

The piezoelectric market size is expected to grow by USD 10.76 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Cold Pressed Juices Market to grow by USD 385.22 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

Cold Pressed Juices Market to grow by USD 385.22 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

The cold pressed juices market size is expected to grow by USD 385.22 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.