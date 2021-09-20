Audio and Video Editing Software Market To Witness 45% Growth from North America | Technavio Partnering with Over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Technavio's custom research offerings with crucial business data insights including country-level impact, upcoming vaccines, and pipeline analysis

Impact of COVID-19

The audio and video editing software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Commercial end-user segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment

Commercial end-user segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment What will be the expected YOY in 2021?

The anticipated YOY for 2021 is estimated at 6.67%

The anticipated YOY for 2021 is estimated at 6.67% At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of about 9%.

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of about 9%. What will be the projected valuation of the market during 2021-2025?

The market is expected to grow worth USD 1.97 billion during 2021-2025

The market is expected to grow worth during 2021-2025 How big is the North American market?

45% of the growth will originate from North America.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this audio and video editing software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The increasing content generation and rise of OTT platforms, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants, and decrease in prices of audio and video editing software will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in the use of open-source and free editing software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Audio and Video Editing Software Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Personal

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The audio and video editing software market report covers the following areas:

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Size

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Trends

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist audio and video editing software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the audio and video editing software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the audio and video editing software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of audio and video editing software market vendors

