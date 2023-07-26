"AUDIO EVERYWHERE" COMPANY RAEDIO SIGNS THREE NEW PUBLISHING ACTS

News provided by

Raedio

26 Jul, 2023, 09:12 ET

Artists Patrick Paige II, Ego Ella May, and Flwr Chyld Join Raedio's Fast-Growing Artist Roster 

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raedio, the "audio everywhere" company under HOORAE Media, is announcing the addition of three new publishing acts to its growing artist roster. The three acts – Patrick Paige II, Ego Ella May, and Flwr Chyld – will be a part of Raedio's all-in-one ecosystem that includes a record label, music supervision, and podcasts.

Continue Reading
Flwr Chyld
Flwr Chyld
Ego Ella May
Ego Ella May
Patrick Page II
Patrick Page II

"We're excited to help develop and elevate the newest members of the Raedio family while preserving their artist autonomy, which lies at the heart of our mission to support the overall growth of artist's careers by exposing them to our diverse ecosystem," says Christina "Xtina" Prince, General Manager of Raedio. "Each artist brings a unique sound and incredible talent to the table that we will  help cultivate and showcase to a wider audience." 

Patrick Paige II started his music career at an early age. He's since teamed up with Syd Bennett and Matt Martin to form GRAMMY nominated band The Internet whose discography include critically acclaimed albums like their debut Purple Naked Ladies, Ego Death, Hive Mind and Feel Good. Apart from being the bassist for the R&B band, Paige also has two solo albums under his belt that fuses his hip hop and jazz sounds and highlights why he is one to watch. Paige's credits include Malia's "Sunny Day" and "Satisfaction," Durand Bernarr's "Unblocked", and the latest GRAMMY-winning Beyoncé album on the song "Plastic Off The Sofa."

A South London native and recipient of a MOBO Award and JAZZ FM Award, Ego Ella May is known for her emotive lyricism which is heard in her critically acclaimed contemporary jazz compositions. With a steady stream of music projects that span over a decade, the highly expressive artist has credits seen across TV and Film from Issa Rae's Insecure, Queen Sugar, Run The World, and Dear White People

With funk and soul influences on his unique neo-flower sound, Flwr Chyld has curated a cult R&B following and amassed millions of streams. Some of his notable credits include his EP Iridescent Luv, "Luv 2 U" single which reached the indie and R&B space and features with US and Global artists like Sebastian Mikael, Mia Gladstone, Ego Ella May and more. His most recent debut album Luv n Chaos has been featured on Spotify's Alternative R&B to Soul Lounge playlists. 

The newest additions to Raedio's music publishing roster marks the company's continued growth in supporting artists through a wide array of opportunities that catapult their work to the forefront of the industry.

About Raedio 

Raedio has established itself as an "audio everywhere" company that extends itself across media through its record label, publishing, music supervision and podcast divisions by developing culturally relevant, high quality music & audio content.

Raedio supports its talent through opportunities with sister agency ColorCreative, alongside film and television projects through HOORAE. This uniquely positions the company with the capability of a 360-degree integration across its multiple platforms and services. For more information visit https://theraedio.com.

Media Contact 
Peta Clayton 
[email protected]com

SOURCE Raedio

Also from this source

AUDIO EVERYWHERE COMPANY RAEDIO ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PODCAST SERIES - THE SCOTTIE & SYLVIA SHOW

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.