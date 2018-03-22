Audio Experts AIUR Announce the Kickstarter Campaign for Their Radically New 360° Air Gesture Control Hi-Fi Speaker

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated to set a new standard in the gesture control speaker market, a highly experienced team of Firemoe company have created the most advanced gesture control Hi-Fi speaker packed with features and functions that will elevate the music listening experience. The AIUR 360° Air Gesture Control Hi-Fi Speaker launches today on Kickstarter.

AIUR

Unlike typical speakers that use only one or two gestures, AIUR uses an advanced core technology featuring 3D infrared sensing that is more nuanced and sensitive than competitors. The complex pattern recognition algorithms embedded in the software, combined with a high tech 15mm sensor module, allow the AIUR to accurately detect over 10 types of hand movements & gestures up to a range of 11 inches. And the LED light adds a life-like quality and conveniently signals changes made by gesture control.

For any speaker, the sound quality is the most important consideration and in this respect AIUR outperforms others. AIUR developed the patented technology of "F - Round" for echo cancellation and noise reduction, and it uses DSP Technology and 3D Surround Sound, which offers powerful and clear sound through its two stereo speakers to deliver superior bass performance and 3D surround sound that is perfect for any type of music. The system also includes both a desktop tripod and a floor stand for optimal positioning to enhance the sound in various locations.

AIUR adds connects flawlessly to mobile devices using Bluetooth 4.2 and its rechargeable 6000mAh onboard battery supports 12+ hours of streaming music and its water-resistant exterior means that it is safe for enjoying music in the bathroom or for outdoor activities.

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open beginning on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:00 AM PST and can be seen HERE.

Media Contact: marketing@gadget-labs.com

