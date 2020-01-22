Audio Post Facility IMRSV Sound Merges With Berkeley Sound Artists

"We will provide the highest caliber, and most heartfelt post-production sound work available in the Bay Area, stated Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach, CEO of IMRSV Sound. "It is a privilege for me to add a full-service recording studio to what Jim LeBrecht has already built, and to offer additional services to this community of filmmakers."

Berkeley Sound Artists has operated in the Bay Area for over 25 years and has been a leading force in the independent film sector, with services including sound design, dialogue editing, and mixing. The new company will add music composition, orchestration, and an array of commercial voiceover and sound services.

LeBrecht, as well as being the founder of Berkeley Sound Artists, is Co-Director, along with acclaimed director Nicole Newnham, of "Crip Camp", a Netflix and Higher Ground production which will premiere at this year's Sundance film festival.

LeBrecht stated, "I wanted an audio post company that reflected my strong interest in creative sound design and high production values. I am grateful to have found a partner in Jacob that not only matches my passion for quality audio but will help elevate what we are able to provide to our clients."

Bloomfield-Misrach said, "The name IMRSV comes from the feeling we have when diving into a project. We invest our whole selves into each documentary, narrative, and commercial. We like to feel immersed in every score, in every mix, in every footstep of foley work. It was a synchronistic fit, to take Jim's team, talent, and years of experience, and to add our ADR, VO, music and foley services."



IMRSV Sound will continue operations at the Fantasy Building, in addition to serving clients in Los Angeles and on the East Coast.

IMRSV Sound is a full-service sound house, providing ADR services, film scoring, 5.1 surround mixing, sound design, and dialogue restoration. Our pride is in caring about your project as much as you do.

