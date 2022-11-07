Audio Precision Launches Version 8.0 of its Acclaimed APx500 Measurement Software

Significant test time savings and much faster reporting of important measurements are the key features of this exciting upgrade.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Precision ®, part of Axiometrix Solutions, today released version 8.0 of its highly advanced APx500 Measurement Software. Version 8.0 features software performance optimizations that reduce unnecessary computation and speed up sequence execution. This results in significant test time savings and much faster reporting of important measurements such as THD+N.

In the release of APx500 software version 8.0, Audio Precision gives users access to THD+N results using the FastSweep stimulus in Continuous Sweep, Acoustic Response and Loudspeaker production test.

"Version 8.0, along with our regular cadence of enhancements to APx500 software, allows users to take advantage of measurement scalability and efficiency, and benefit from as much as a 40% saving in test times," says Daniel Knighten, Audio Precision General Manager. "This upgrade reinforces our philosophy of delivering a continuous program of improvements that not only saves customers time and money but also increases the value of their new and existing analyzers."

This latest version incorporates updates to Bose® SoneTrac, allowing users to make SoneTrac measurements in the same way as Bose to experience more refined control over signal processing in the detection of rub and buzz defects.

Version 8.0 also gives users access to THD+N results using the FastSweep stimulus in Continuous Sweep, Acoustic Response and Loudspeaker production test. As its name implies, this extremely fast stepped frequency signal sweep offers several advantages over a logarithmically swept sine (chirp) signal, including an ability to sweep from low-to-high or high-to-low frequency, a lack of transient ripples at low or high frequencies, support for measuring harmonics above the 20th, and precise control of the number of discrete points used in measurements.

"Audio Precision's strength lies in providing elite audio analysis, audio measurement software, and a wide range of modules, options and accessories to support analog and digital audio measurement," Dan Knighten adds. "Our version 8.0 software aims to give engineers the analysis tools they need to support their own innovative product design and manufacturing processes."

As part of its upgrade path, Audio Precision's more recent software updates include v7.1 and v7.0. Version 7.1 offers integrated handling of units of measure and improve the presentation of input units, allowing users to scale any input in either the native unit domain of that physical input or in Volts, FS, Pascals, or Amps; while v7.0 enables the use of FastSweep in open loop testing scenarios, such as the testing of smart speakers.

To ensure Audio Precision customers never miss out on the latest software upgrades, the company also offers software subscriptions available in one, three or five-year increments. This gives users an all-access pass to optional APx measurements for the duration of their subscription (excluding PESQ & PLQA) at no additional cost.

Read more at www.ap.com

About Audio Precision

Audio Precision is the recognized standard in audio test. For over thirty-five years, AP has offered high-performance audio analyzers, accessories, and applications to help engineers worldwide design, validate, characterize, and manufacture consumer, professional and industrial audio products. Ongoing innovation has been a key theme for the organization since its founding, with market-leading THD+N performance, a wide range of digital interfaces, software that combines power with ease-of-use, and tools for electro-acoustic and perceptual audio testing. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, AP is part of Axiometrix Solutions, a leading test solutions provider comprised of globally recognized measurement brands, including GRAS Sound & Vibration and imc Test & Measurement.

Media Contact:

Caroline Gabbert

[email protected]

+49 (0)306293963-22

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937808/AP_v8_0_software_Infographic.jpg

SOURCE Audio Precision